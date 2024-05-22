Pye-Barker Acquires Fast-Growing Security Integrator Vermillion Systems to Bring New Service to Central Indiana

ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – will now operate in Central Indiana after acquiring fast-growing security systems integrator Vermillion Systems. Pye-Barker remains steadfast in its commitment to provide full-service life safety offerings to better protect communities throughout the United States.

"The Vermillion team is equally focused on taking care of their customers and employees. That's a winning combination." Post this President of Pye-Barker's Alarm Division Eric Garner meets with Dave and Tara Vermillion in Indiana.

Vermillion Systems, headquartered in Walkerton, Indiana, outside of South Bend, provides fire alarm monitoring, video surveillance, access control, and intrusion detection to commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the greater Michiana region and throughout the Midwest. Founded in 1999, David Vermillion launched the business through door-to-door sales. His passion for delivering safety and superior customer service led Vermillion Systems to being named among the SD&I Fast 50 List of the fastest growing U.S. security system integrators.

"The decision to sell the business that we've spent the last 25 years building was not an easy one; choosing Pye-Barker to partner with certainly was," said David Vermillion, President of Vermillion Systems. "From the first meeting, it was clear that the commitment to taking care of our team and our customers was a priority for Pye-Barker. It became evident as conversations continued that our values, company culture, and business ethics are well-aligned. Knowing Pye Barker highly values our team and has resources to allow unlimited opportunities for growth makes them an ideal partner!"

"Dave Vermillion and his leadership team are equally focused on taking care of their customers and employees and in my experience, that's a winning combination," said Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor. "We appreciate Dave for giving us the opportunity to partner in caring for his customers and his people."

Vermillion Systems will continue to be operated and led by the local team with additional support and resources provided by Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 9 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. We welcome the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions.

Contact:

Eric Garner

President, Pye-Barker Alarm Division

801.395.8738

[email protected]

Media:

Alycia Volpe

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety