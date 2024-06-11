Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Five New Locations Serving Kentucky, Florida and Georgia with Acquisition of Top-Ranked Bates Security

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Bates Security, a leading security and alarms systems provider in the Southeast. Bates Security, ranked No. 32 on the latest SDM Top 100, is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, and operates additional offices in Prestonsburg, Kentucky; Jacksonville, Florida; Vero Beach, Florida; and Lake Placid, Florida. With these additions, Pye-Barker gains new customers throughout Kentucky, Florida and South Georgia.

Bates Security, founded in 1984 by Sonny and Pat Bates, is a leader in security and fire alarms, access control, video surveillance, CCTV and integrated life safety systems meant to protect lives and livelihoods. Sonny, a former US Air Force military police officer, developed an interest in security systems while working for the Dallas Police Department. He saw firsthand how effective the technology could be, and he and his wife Pat soon entered the security industry. Today the business is run by their sons, Jeremy and Bryan Bates, who lead a team committed to doing what's right, continual learning, and respect for the important role they play in protecting customers.

"In looking at the different options we had in selling our business, there was no doubt Pye-Barker was the best fit for our company, our team and my family," said Jeremy Bates, Bates President and Co-Owner. "I have paid close attention these last two years to dealers that have sold to Pye-Barker. Everyone I talked to said they were extremely happy in selling to them, and Pye-Barker honored all their promises to them and to their employees. They are keeping our team and culture in place and want us to keep doing everything that has made Bates Security a successful business. Now as part of Pye-Barker, I am extremely excited about the growth opportunities for Bates Security and all on our team. It's an exciting time for us."

"Pye Barker's mission and their team are simply energizing," said Bryan Bates, Co-Owner. "We have been focused on growth while maintaining quality for over 50 years, and now we have the backing of a much larger organization to help us reach new heights of opportunity for our employees and value for the clients they serve. Our passion statement of 'Building a great company by enabling personal success' is perfectly in line with Pye-Barker's mission. We cannot wait to see what the future holds."

"The Bates family has created an impressive and highly successful business with a foundation of values that align with Pye-Barker," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "Together, we will continue to uphold the local feel that has made Bates Security integral to its communities and a great place to work for all team members."

Bates Security was represented by Mark Sandler, Managing Director at SPP Advisors, in this transaction. With Pye-Barker's support, the Bates team will continue to serve customers in the Southeast.

