Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Long-standing Florida Leader Cox Fire Protection

ATLANTA, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired one of the Southeast's top fire protection companies, Cox Fire Protection. With three locations in Florida, Cox Fire Protection has synergies with Pye-Barker's nearby branches, enhancing the company's ability to provide long-term service and maintenance to commercial customers.

"I'm proud to follow in the footsteps of other family-built businesses who have chosen to join Pye-Barker." Post this Matt Hammon, President of Pye-Barker's Sprinkler Division, and Rod DiBona, COO of the Sprinkler Division, meet with Tera and Scott Cox in Florida.

Pye-Barker continues bringing together the nation's best life safety companies and the families that run them. Cox Fire is one of those companies. Founded in 1984 by Ron and Linda Cox and led today by their son Scott Cox, Cox Fire Protection works from its branches in Tampa, Ocala and Jacksonville, Florida to provide end-to-end installation, service and inspection for fire sprinkler, fire suppression and fire alarm systems. The company also protects businesses through 24-hour monitoring and fire extinguisher service.

"I'm proud to follow in the footsteps of other family-built businesses who have chosen to join Pye-Barker," said Scott Cox, President at Cox Fire. "Through Cox Fire's four decades of service, we've grown to become a leading fire protection company in our area and work on some of Florida's most iconic buildings and projects. I'm excited to see how Pye-Barker's support will fuel us to even bigger projects in the future."

"Pye-Barker's growth is inspired by teams like Cox Fire – one that has been successful in its market, embodies an entrepreneurial spirit, has a fantastic culture and is ready to continue to grow with our support," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "The entire team here will now be part of our industry's biggest family business, Pye-Barker, where we honor the legacies of those who came before us and invite our team members to define their own legacies."

The highly skilled Cox Fire team will continue to serve customers in the Southeast.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. We welcome the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions.

Contact:

Rod DiBona

COO, Pye-Barker Sprinkler Division

605.348.2342

[email protected]

Media:

Alycia Volpe

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety