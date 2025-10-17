Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Sound & Communications Systems, Inc., Expands Healthcare System Services

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Sound & Communications Systems, Inc., a security and fire alarm services company with special focus on healthcare and education customers. This acquisition bolsters Pye-Barker's expertise and impact in the healthcare industry for full-service life safety solutions.

Based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Sound & Communication Systems, Inc. (SCSI), offers security and fire alarm, video surveillance, access control and nurse call systems with emphasis on ongoing inspection, testing and monitoring to keep properties and their occupants safe. SCSI specializes in communication systems for hospitals and healthcare organizations, including nurse call, reporting, real-time location systems and intercom/paging.

The company works directly with owners, architects and engineering teams at healthcare facilities to determine their needs, managing design, installation and implementation of systems that promote communications, patient privacy, safety and efficiency. Its systems also add value to customers in public and private education, commercial and retail environments.

"SCSI is committed to doing the right thing for the communities around us, just like the team at Pye-Barker," said Michael Baumbach, owner of Sound & Communications Systems. "Joining Pye-Barker is a great opportunity for our associates and mission to grow, enhance our fully integrated services for our customers, and join a family culture where we all belong."

"SCSI brings a wealth of knowledge about healthcare systems to our team," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "They've established themselves as experts in the industry, and their shared dedication to knowledge and growth allows us to expand our protection of patients, healthcare staff and life-saving organizations."

SCSI's highly skilled team will continue to serve customers in Louisiana. SCSI was represented by Mark Sandler of SPP Advisors in this transaction, while Pye-Barker was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is a Great Place to Work® Certified™ company that is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

