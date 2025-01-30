Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands to 46th State, Enters Arkansas with Acquisition of Encore Technology Solutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Encore Technology Solutions, marking Pye-Barker's entry into Arkansas. This acquisition aligns with Pye-Barker's commitment to delivering full fire code compliance to customers across the country, expanding its footprint into 46 states.

Encore Technology Solutions is known for its expertise in fire alarm systems, access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection and mass communication systems.

Encore Technology Solutions, which operates two branches near Little Rock, Arkansas, is known for its expertise in fire alarm systems, access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection and mass communication systems. The company serves a diverse range of commercial clients across an eight-state region, including nationwide retail, manufacturing, entertainment, education and government facilities.

Encore's recent accolades — as a 2024 Top Systems Integrator (SDM Magazine), a 2024 Most Admired Company (Arkansas Money & Politics) and an Arkansas Business of the Year finalist — underscore its commitment to the quality standards Pye-Barker values.

"We are so excited to join the Pye-Barker family. This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our vision of 'Protecting Your Future, TODAY!'" said Kris Kuykendall, Encore Managing Partner. "With Pye-Baker's resources and expertise, we will be able to deliver even greater value to our clients and scale our operations to new heights. I want to personally thank our dedicated team, loyal customers and partners for making this milestone possible. Together, we are entering a promising new chapter."

"We believe the success and accolades earned at Encore Technology Solutions are driven by its people," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "In just a few short years since Encore's founding, their dedication and customer-first mentality have helped establish a strong reputation of excellence. This partnership strengthens our delivery of integrated life safety services while ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Encore's team of skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Arkansas and beyond. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

