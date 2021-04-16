Pye-Barker Fire Expands in Orlando with Acquisition of Haines City Fire

Haines City Fire was established in 1955 by husband and wife team Randolph and Caroline Willis. It was taken over by their son, Michael Willis, and his wife Donna in 1972. Haines City Fire grew from a part-time fire extinguisher company into a full-service fire protection provider, serving customers throughout the state and into Southern Georgia.

"Great people and a great company. We are proud to turn over the reins to Pye-Barker Fire."

After nearly 50 years in the industry, driven by their passion for fire protection, the Willis's are ready to retire and leave their company in Pye-Barker Fire's hands so their team can continue to expand.

"We have known your company and some of the people behind the name for many years. Great people and a great company," shared Michael. "We are proud to turn over the reins to Pye-Barker Fire."

The Willis's are grateful to their team, who they credit for their success and who they thank for their years of dedicated work.

Pye-Barker Fire is focused on growing its core markets while adding strategic new territories as opportunities arise. The Company's main focus is to acquire market-leading businesses with a solid historical financial performance to join its impressive and expanding footprint. Pye-Barker Fire values its culture and promotes an entrepreneurial environment where individual performance is recognized. The Company works with sellers to develop a post-close plan that aims to minimize business disruptions while offering professional employee development into the future.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety:

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and over 70 locations spanning the Continental US. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

