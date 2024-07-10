Pyka Signs SLC Agrícola as Customer for All-Electric Crop Protection Aircraft

Pyka set to deliver Pelican Spray aircraft to one of Brazil's largest agricultural producers

OAKLAND, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyka, manufacturer of large-scale autonomous electric aircraft for crop protection and cargo transport, has signed a landmark commercial agreement with SLC Agrícola, one of Brazil's largest agricultural producers, for the delivery of its fully autonomous and 100% electric crop protection aircraft, Pelican Spray.



This marks a significant additional customer engagement for Pyka, furthering its entrance into one of the largest agricultural markets in the world and setting the stage for the expansion of Pelican Spray operations into major row crops, including soybeans, corn, and cotton.

Pyka Pelican Spray

SLC Agrícola operates 1.7 million acres of farmland in Brazil and is a leader in innovative farming practices. The integration of Pelican Spray into its fleet will be tested with the aim of enhancing the company's operational efficiency, reducing chemical use, and lowering carbon emissions, significantly furthering both its business and sustainability goals.

"We are delighted to work with Pyka and are excited to access the capabilities of Pelican Spray," said Ronei Sana, SLC Agrícola's Digital Agriculture Manager. "We have searched the market for an autonomous solution for aerial application that satisfies the requirements of our operation, and Pyka's product is an ideal platform. As a fixed-wing UAS, Pelican Spray offers a rare combination of useful payload and spray precision that has the potential to reduce our operating costs for aerial application and help us meet our sustainability goals."



"We are proud to welcome SLC Agrícola into Pyka's family of customers," said Volker Fabian, Pyka's Chief Commercial Officer. "SLC Agrícola is a market leader in Brazil and an ideal partner to harness the capabilities of Pelican Spray. We look forward to seeing positive results as they integrate our aircraft across their operation."

About Pyka

Pyka is defining the future of safe, environmentally-friendly, and cost-effective aviation with autonomous electric airplanes for crop protection and cargo delivery. Pyka's proprietary technology includes autonomous flight control software, flight computers, high energy density batteries, advanced electric propulsion systems, and carbon composite airframes. Learn more at www.flypyka.com .

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola, founded in 1977 by the SLC Group, produces cotton, soybean and corn, in addition to working with cattle raising, integrating crop-livestock. It also owns SLC Sementes brand, which produces and sells soybean and cotton and seeds. It was one of the first companies in the sector with shares traded on the Stock Exchanges, becoming a benchmark in its segment. With headquarters in Porto Alegre (RS), the Company has 23 Production Units strategically located in seven Brazilian states. In the 2021/2022 harvest, production totaled around 672,4 thousand hectares planted.

