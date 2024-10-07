Pyramid Consulting, Inc. and Boomi Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Data Integration and Digital Transformation for Enterprises

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsior, the technology solutions and services division of Pyramid Consulting, Inc., along with Boomi, a leader in intelligent integration and automation, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced data integration and cloud services to their customers globally.

This collaboration will leverage the Boomi Enterprise Platform to streamline operations, improve data connectivity, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives for Celsior's clients. The partnership aims to optimize automation, enhance API management, and provide low-code/no-code application solutions, delivering scalability and efficiency across multiple business sectors.

Sanjeev Tirath, CEO of Pyramid Consulting Inc, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "Aligning with Boomi represents a strategic step forward in our commitment to driving digital transformation and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Boomi's comprehensive integration capabilities will enable us to offer more robust solutions and ensure seamless connectivity across diverse digital ecosystems."

"By partnering with Celsior, a leader recognized for its innovative strategies and technological expertise, we aim to redefine the landscape of integration and API management, empowering businesses globally to achieve their digital aspirations," said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. "This strategic alliance reflects our shared commitment to simplifying complexity and enhancing capabilities, paving the way for transformative solutions."

Vishak Mallya, EVP, COO at Celsior, highlighted the technical benefits: "Boomi's platform will significantly enhance our ability to manage data flows and integrate systems, which is crucial for our large-scale digital operations. This partnership ensures that our clients receive the most advanced and efficient solutions available in today's fast-evolving technological landscape."

About Pyramid Consulting Inc

Pyramid Consulting is a global leader in workforce and technology solutions that helps clients navigate competitive and challenging markets. Its award-winning family of brands — Talent by Pyramid, Technology by Celsior, and Training by GenSpark — operate together to deliver seamless and integrated solutions through multiple delivery models across five continents and 25+ countries. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, Pyramid Consulting serves 125+ Fortune 500 companies across all major industries by engaging 6500+ consultants. For more information, please visit https://pyramidci.com/

About Celsior

Celsior, a technology solutions and services division of Pyramid Consulting, specializes in advanced technology solutions that encompass a range of services from software development and IT consulting to digital transformation. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Celsior is dedicated to delivering innovative, outcome-based technology solutions with a boutique approach, treating every client as top-tier. For more information, please visit www.celsiortech.com .

