Pyrotecnico Delivers 600-Drone Halftime Drone Light Show Celebrating 50 Years of the Terrible Towel During Steelers MNF Playoff Game

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyrotecnico, the Pittsburgh-area, New Castle–based live events production company known for its 135-year legacy in fireworks, produced a custom drone light show during halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Monday Night Football playoff game at Acrisure Stadium on January 12.

The halftime drone show celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Terrible Towel, one of the most iconic symbols in professional sports. Featuring 600 drones, the aerial performance lit up the sky above the south end of the stadium.

Designed to honor the history and cultural impact of the Terrible Towel, the show featured Steelers branding, marquee plays, imagery honoring broadcaster Myron Cope, and visuals tracing the towel's legacy from its origins to its enduring place in Steelers Nation. The synchronized soundtrack included music, iconic game calls, and Myron Cope's original explanation of the Terrible Towel, creating an immersive, emotional experience for fans in the stadium and watching nationwide.

"This show was about more than technology, it was about storytelling," said Rocco Vitale, President of Pyrotecnico and sister company Live Events. "The Terrible Towel represents pride, tradition, and community. Our goal was to bring that story to life in a new way while honoring everything it stands for."

The production reflects Pyrotecnico's continued expansion beyond fireworks and traditional special effects. Over the past year, the company has significantly invested in its drone light show capabilities, operating its own proprietary fleet of drones and managing every aspect of production in-house: from creative concept and animation design to flight execution and post-show teardown.

With deep experience in professional sports environments, including five consecutive years providing pyrotechnics for the Super Bowl, Pyrotecnico is uniquely equipped to deliver complex, high-profile productions under the demands of live broadcast and packed stadiums.

As a locally rooted company with locations across the country, Pyrotecnico's role in the Steelers' playoff halftime show underscores its evolution into a full-scale live events production partner alongside Live Events, while staying true to its Pittsburgh-area heritage.

"For us, producing this show in our home region—celebrating a symbol that means so much to Pittsburgh—was especially meaningful," added Vitale. "It's a powerful example of how tradition and innovation can come together to create unforgettable moments."

Pyrotecnico brings five generations of experience and 135+ years of creating oohs and aahs for audiences of all sizes. Backed by imaginative and hardworking people, Pyrotecnico amplifies excitement with fireworks, drone light shows, and special effects for sports, festivals, touring, theme parks, colleges and universities, corporate and community celebrations nationwide. With headquarters in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and additional locations across the U.S., Pyrotecnico serves clients coast to coast, powered by a dedicated team committed to bringing people together through the power of awe-inspiring moments and unforgettable events. For more information, visit Pyrotecnico.com.

