Pyx Health Expands Female-Forward Senior Leadership Team to Fuel Major Growth Strategy

Christina Rice, Sloane Steele, and Annie Harrington Appointed to New C-Suite Positions to

Drive Mission of Reducing Chronic Loneliness

TUCSON, Ariz., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyx Health , the leading social health platform solving loneliness, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Christina Rice, MBA, to president, and chief strategy officer, effective immediately. Co-founder Cindy Jordan will continue to serve as chief executive officer responsible for driving the company's direction, supervising other executives, and overseeing growth plans.

Rice is a seasoned and highly successful business leader, steeped in healthcare and product leadership experience. Since 2018, she has served alongside Cindy Jordan as Pyx Health's chief operating officer, responsible for day-to-day operations while spearheading new strategies and growth opportunities. She has helped the co-founders, Cindy and Anne Jordan, bring the company's mission to life, leading Pyx to 1054% 3-year growth resulting in prestigious accolades, including an Inc. 5000 honoree, a finalist for the Fast Company World-Changing Idea award, and many Great Place to Work certifications. As president, she oversees more than 200 employees nationwide and drives Pyx Health's service to 70+ healthcare clients and over 100,000 members. Rice holds a master's degree in Business Administration from the Eller College at The University of Arizona.

"Pyx Health plays a critical role in the lives of those struggling with chronic loneliness across the country," said Rice. "Throughout my career, I have been committed to making a difference in patient outcomes by connecting with the community directly. I am proud to continue to do so in this new role by delivering Pyx Health's groundbreaking social health platform to service communities most in need."

Rice's appointment is accompanied by two additional leadership roles: Sloane Steele, previously chief innovation officer, will now serve as Pyx's chief operating officer, and Annie Harrington will join the team as chief legal officer.

Steele has an extensive 20+ year career in healthcare with an emphasis on mental health programs and innovations. She combines her clinical, technical, and analytical skills to bolster Pyx Health's product portfolio and advance the mission to solve the loneliness crisis. In her new role as chief operating officer, Steele will focus on platform enhancement and ensuring operational effectiveness, leveraging evidence-based data to drive meaningful program development and value delivery to Pyx Health clients. Steele holds a Bachelor of Administration from Lindenwood University and a master's in Healthcare Management Information Systems from Maryville University of St. Louis.

Annie Harrington joins the team to oversee and provide support across the organization on regulatory compliance and data privacy, contracts, corporate governance, and risk management issues. Harrington was formerly a principal with Squire Patton Boggs, where her regulatory and public policy practice focused on evolving data privacy, access, and interoperability laws. She comes to Pyx Health from her most recent post as chief legal officer of Contexture, where she oversaw the legal, compliance, and government affairs functions and was actively involved in advocating for health IT and health-related public policy solutions at the state and federal levels. Harrington received her undergraduate degree from Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs before completing her education with a Master of Bioethics from the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from the University of Colorado School of Law.

"Pyx Health is more than simply a company to me; it's the dedication to a mission to continue to help millions of people faced with chronic loneliness. Having a steady, compassionate, and trusted leadership team is critical to our success as we scale our operations rapidly to meet demand," said Cindy Jordan, CEO and co-founder. "Christina, Sloane, and Annie are very much in sync with the mission that my co-founder and partner Anne Jordan and I built this company on – to move the needle forward by pushing the limits of technology and human-centered care – and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside them to make it a reality."

Pyx Health's leadership team is comprised of 83% women and outpaces the national benchmarks for technology companies by employing an 81% female workforce.

About Pyx Health

Pyx Health is the first proven solution to effectively manage the loneliness epidemic plaguing our society today. By combining compassionate human intervention with scalable and proven technology, Pyx Health provides an effective, cost-saving, therapeutic approach to managing this pervasive problem. Pyx Health's unique approach improves mental health outcomes, mitigates loneliness-related physical health conditions, and ultimately reduces health care costs. For more information, visit us at https://www.pyxhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Pyx Health