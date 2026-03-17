Pyxus Empowers Growers with New Mobile App

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCID: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced the launch of Pyxus Alliance™, its proprietary mobile application designed to empower growers to easily input information and manage essential crop-related services through a single, convenient digital platform.

Pyxus Alliance™ Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pyxus International, Inc.) Contracted grower Samuel Krambeck showcases the Pyxus Alliance™ mobile app. (PRNewsfoto/Pyxus International, Inc.) The Pyxus Alliance™ mobile app is designed to empower growers to easily input information and manage essential crop-related services through a single, convenient digital platform. (PRNewsfoto/Pyxus International, Inc.)

"We are excited to launch the Pyxus Alliance app, marking an industry milestone as the first digital solution of its kind," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "This tool will streamline the crop contracting process by allowing growers to self-submit contract-related data. This means growers can spend less time on administrative tasks, shifting the focus to what matters most—the production of high-quality, sustainable and compliant crops."

The initial version of the app also enables growers to request crop inputs, access crop-related information and update personal records, helping reduce reliance on paper documents while increasing grower autonomy.

In preparation for a global rollout, the Company is currently piloting the app with select contracted growers in Brazil. Early feedback from participating growers has been positive, with strong initial interest in the platform.

"With less time spent on administrative tasks, I can focus my efforts on crop management, quality and productivity," said Samuel Krambeck, a Brazilian grower piloting the app. "This app will make a real difference in my day-to-day work and help contribute to a more organized and efficient crop," estimating the app reduced his time spent on the contracting process by approximately 80 percent compared to the traditional method used in prior seasons.

The app is now available for download by participating growers through Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.