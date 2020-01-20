Pyxus' Indirect Subsidiary FIGR Expands Cannabis Product Line

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), a global value-added agricultural company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary Figr Brands, Inc. has launched a line of THC vape products in the Canadian marketplace. The line includes a vaping device and pods designed exclusively for the device.

The launch of the product line follows the phase two implementation of Canada's recreational cannabis legalization process, frequently referenced as Cannabis 2.0.

"The Canadian government's green light for derivative cannabis products, including vape, presents the opportunity for Figr to progress its product diversification in order to meet the growing demand for high-quality, adult-use cannabis products," said Pyxus President, CEO and Chairman Pieter Sikkel. "The launch of Figr's new products is particularly timely, as the company continues to expand its footprint across Canada."

The production of Figr's vape pods is tracked from seed-to-sale by SENTRI℠, Pyxus' proprietary track-and-trace platform. Data collected in the platform documents the product's supply chain journey, and can be shared with the consumer, helping to elevate transparency and ensure quality.

Figr's THC vape products will be available for sale through e-commerce channels and select Canadian retail locations, initially launching in Ontario followed by additional provinces as regulation and distribution permits.

About Pyxus International Inc.

Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

About Figr Brands, Inc.

Figr is a vertically integrated legal cannabis company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that operates under one sole purpose: to put character into everything it does. Figr cannabis is sourced from the company's two licensed subsidiaries located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and Simcoe, Ontario. Figr is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX). For more information, visit www.figr.com.

About SENTRI℠

SENTRI is a traceability platform that combines technology, people and processes to provide insight into a product's source-to-market journey. SENTRI is a proprietary tool designed and maintained by Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), a global agricultural company with more than 145 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers.

