Pyxus International Achieves CDP Supplier Engagement Leadership Status

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, has been recognized by environmental nonprofit CDP as a Supplier Engagement Leader. Pyxus ranked amongst the top tier of companies featured on CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for its effectiveness in working with its suppliers, particularly contracted growers, to address climate change.

Pyxus' 2023 Supplier Engagement Rating ranked the Company above the industry, North America and global averages and reflects its improved environmental performance, as evidenced by its 11 percent year-over-year reduction of value-chain related emissions (scope 3).

"Our sustainability journey cannot be traveled alone. Collaborating with our contracted farmers and other upstream suppliers to reduce our Company's scope 3 emissions is pivotal to achieving our carbon neutrality targets and delivering stakeholder value," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "We are honored to receive Supplier Engagement 'Leadership' status, CDP's highest level of recognition, confirming that we are truly working together to grow a better world."

A company's Supplier Engagement Rating is derived from information submitted during CDP's annual climate change disclosure process and assesses a business' governance, targets, scope 3 emissions and supplier engagement performance. In February, Pyxus achieved "Leadership" status in CDP's climate change category.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

