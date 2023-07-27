Pyxus International, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Earnings Call

News provided by

Pyxus International, Inc.

27 Jul, 2023, 16:47 ET

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agriculture company, today announced that it will hold a teleconference and webcast with a company presentation to review financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. ET. A press release reporting the Company's first quarter 2024 results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (646) 960-0369 or (888) 350-3452 and use conference ID 2624736. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available through the Pyxus International website at www.pyxus.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on August 10, 2023, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (647) 362-9199 or (800) 770-2030 and entering the access code 2624736.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript, or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

Also from this source

Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Earnings Call

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.