Pyxus Releases Fiscal Year 2025 Sustainability Report; Announces Refreshed Sustainability Strategy

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCID: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, today published its Fiscal Year 2025 Sustainability Report detailing the measurable impacts of the Company's sustainability initiatives. The Company also announced its refreshed sustainability strategy, which builds on its progress to date while prioritizing the areas where it can drive further measurable impact going forward.

Pyxus International releases FY2025 Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s actions to address global environmental and social issues and the measurable impacts of its sustainability initiatives. Pyxus International's refreshed sustainability strategy builds on its progress to date and focuses on areas where the Company can drive the greatest measurable impact.

"Our commitment to sustainability is not only aspirational but also serves as a strategic lever that strengthens our long-term competitiveness while proactively mitigating risks," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "This report reflects the dedication, passion and collective efforts of our teams around the globe and transparently shares our sustainability progress as well as the challenges we continue to address, underscoring our focus on long-term value creation."

Highlights from this year's report include:

Achievement of its 2030 operational waste targets by recycling, reusing or repurposing approximately 69% of waste from direct operations, which drove an approximate 47% decrease in waste sent to landfill since the 2020 base year.

Reduction of scope 1 & 2 emissions by nearly 9% compared to the prior reporting period despite relatively flat processed volumes.

Reduction of water withdrawal in direct operations by approximately 6% compared to the prior year and nearly 22% since the 2020 baseline.

Surpassing its annual community support target by benefiting more than 323,300 people through approximately 100 initiatives in the communities where it operates.

Launch of Refreshed Sustainability Strategy

During the FY2025 reporting period, Pyxus conducted a double materiality assessment to evaluate both impact materiality—how Pyxus affects people and the environment—and financial materiality—how sustainability-related issues may influence the business' financial performance. The results of the assessment guided the development of the Company's updated sustainability strategy.

The refreshed strategy streamlines the Company's sustainability agenda, consolidating its focus areas from 12 to eight topics and enabling a more disciplined approach to value creation for the business and its stakeholders. These eight areas consist of three environmental topics—climate action, nature and regenerative agriculture—and three social topics—farmer livelihoods, responsible supply and engaged workplace—and are underpinned by a foundational focus on stronger communities and governance.

Certain sustainability targets remain intact, while others have been updated to reflect the Company's progress to date and shifts in the regulatory landscape and stakeholder expectations. These targets will be reported in Pyxus' FY2026 Sustainability Report and include, but are not limited to, the percentage of contracted farmers practicing regenerative agriculture; the Company's contracted farmer retention rate; and the percentage of contracted farmers who exceed a living income in priority locations.

"Our refreshed sustainability strategy builds on our achievements to date, driving further stakeholder alignment while reinforcing supply chain continuity, accelerating innovative customer solutions and enabling long-term, sustainable growth," stated Sikkel. "We look forward to strengthening our strategic partnerships as we pursue our ambitious, refined sustainability goals, driving meaningful impact, and together, growing a better world."

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's sustainability strategy, priorities, initiatives, and expected impacts on operations or value creation. Such statements should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance or outcomes. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including inaccuracies in underlying assumptions or the emergence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks may include, without limitation, economic conditions, competitive dynamics, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors affecting the Company's ability to achieve sustainability and other targets, many of which are beyond its control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.