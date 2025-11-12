Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Solid Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

— Achieves year-over-year gross margin expansion and $13.7 million increase in operating income —

— Updates full-year sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance —

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCID: PYYX) ("Pyxus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Pieter Sikkel, Pyxus' President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our solid second quarter results underscore our consistent first-half execution and positions the business for a strong second half of fiscal 2026. This performance, combined with improved near-term visibility, supports our decision to increase our full-year sales guidance and tighten our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance range, targeted to deliver continued year-over-year growth.

"During the quarter, we delivered healthy sales, strong gross profit per kilo and improved gross margin versus last year. We continued the acceleration of crop purchasing and processing in key markets, leveraging our global scale, footprint and customer base to maximize the value of larger crop volumes, particularly in Africa. This acceleration supported a larger inventory position consistent with increased crop sizes and balanced demand, firmly positioning the business to fulfill customer orders throughout the second half of the year. We anticipate demand to remain steady in the near-term; however, with another large crop projected next season, we are well prepared for a potential market shift to oversupply.

"As we enter the second half of the year, we are focused on finalizing the processing and shipping of our inventory, optimizing our operating cycle and accelerating the repayment of our seasonal financing, further strengthening our balance sheet and improving our leverage profile. Supported by our experienced teams, robust global infrastructure and disciplined execution, we are confident in our ability to achieve our updated targets as we work to drive sustainable, profitable growth well into the future."

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2026 Results

Second quarter sales and other operating revenues increased to $570.2 million compared to $566.3 million for the prior year's second quarter. This was a result of an increase in processing and other revenues driven by larger crop volumes in Africa and South America, which was partially offset by a decrease in leaf product revenues as a result of higher volumes sold at a lower average price per kilo.

Sales and other operating revenues for the first half of fiscal 2026 decreased $122.2 million, or 10.2%, when compared to $1,201.2 million for the same period last year. The decrease was due to the impact of lower carry-over sales from the prior fiscal year not being fully offset by the acceleration of shipments from the current crop.

Gross profit as a percent of sales was 15.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to 13.3% for the same period in the prior year. This gross margin expansion was driven by improved product mix, higher current crop returns, and increased third-party processing volumes.

Gross profit as a percent of sales was 14.2% for the first half of fiscal 2026 compared to 13.3% for the same period in the prior year. This was a result of product mix that was positively weighted by current crop sales in the recent quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 remained well managed and increased slightly to $40.1 million compared to $38.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. On a year-to-date basis, selling, general and administrative expenses are relatively flat, with this amount increasing by $1.0 million, or 1.3%.

The Company's operating income was $46.7 million as compared to $33.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 driven by improved margin performance. Net loss attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. in the second quarter was $0.9 million as compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $54.8 million compared to $44.3 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Select Balance Sheet and Liquidity Information

As of September 30, 2025, the balance sheet reflected a more normalized cadence in the business compared to the short-crop conditions experienced in the prior fiscal year, particularly with respect to larger crop purchases in Africa and South America. Additionally, the Company's net debt, which increased by $153.2 million versus September 30, 2024, is consistent with the year-over-year inventory increase of $160.6 million funded by the year-over-year notes payable increase of $163.3 million.

Tobacco inventory at the end of the end of the second quarter was $1,102.8 million, compared to $943.3 million at the same time last year, which reflects larger crop availability in the market. Uncommitted inventory at September 30, 2025 was $19.5 million, or 2.7%, of the $711.0 million in total processed inventory, compared to $16.7 million, or 2.2%, of uncommitted inventory and total processed inventory of $750.6 million at September 30, 2024.

Uncommitted levels of processed tobacco remain low due to steady customer demand. While undersupply conditions have persisted in the global tobacco market in recent periods, more favorable weather conditions have resulted in larger crops harvested in the first half of fiscal 2026, particularly in Africa and South America, which is anticipated to provide a more balanced position through the remainder of the fiscal year.

The Company continued to improve its cash conversion, reducing its average operating cycle time to 167 days in the second quarter compared to 179 days in the same period last fiscal year, contributing to improved efficiency and availability. Our liquidity remains strong with no outstanding borrowings on our $150.0 million ABL at the end of the quarter.

Updates Guidance for Fiscal Year

The Company's year-to-date performance combined with improved near-term visibility supports its decision to increase its sales guidance to $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, up from $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion, and tighten the bottom end of its adjusted EBITDA guidance range by $10 million to $215 million to $235 million.

Financial Results Investor Call

The Company will hold an earnings conference call and webcast on November 12, 2025, at 9 a.m. EST. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial +1 (646) 769-9200 or (800) 330-6710 and use conference ID 2153372. The webcast can be accessed at http://investors.pyxus.com.

This release, as well as the Company's second quarter results presentation, will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage prior to the call. For those unable to join the live audio webcast, an archived recording will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage shortly after the call.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript, or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned that the statements contained in this report regarding expectations of our performance or other matters that may affect our business, results of operations, or financial condition are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on current expectations of future events, may be identified by the use of words such as "guidance", "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets," and other words of similar meaning. These statements also may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include: our reliance on a small number of significant customers; continued vertical integration by our customers; global shifts in sourcing customer requirements, the imposition of tariffs and other changes in international trade policies; shifts in the global supply and demand position for tobacco products; variation in our financial results due to growing conditions, customer indications and other factors; loss of confidence in us by our customers, farmers and other suppliers; migration of suppliers who have historically grown tobacco and from whom we have purchased tobacco toward growing other crops; risks related to our advancement of inputs to tobacco suppliers to be settled upon the suppliers delivering us unprocessed tobacco at the end of the growing season; risks that the tobacco we purchase directly from suppliers will not meet our customers' quality and quantity requirements; weather and other environmental conditions that can affect the quantity and marketability of our inventory; international business risks, including unsettled political conditions, uncertainty in the enforcement of legal obligations, including the collection of accounts receivable, fraud risks, expropriation, import and export restrictions, exchange controls, inflationary economies, currency risks and risks related to the restrictions on repatriation of earnings or proceeds from liquidated assets of foreign subsidiaries; many of our operations are located in jurisdictions that pose a high risk of potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; risks and uncertainties related to geopolitical conflicts, including the conflicts in the Middle East and disruptions affecting shipping in that area; impacts of international sanctions on our ability to sell or source tobacco in certain regions; exposure to foreign tax regimes in which the rules are not clear, are not consistently applied and are subject to sudden change; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates; competition with the other primary global independent leaf tobacco merchant and independent leaf merchants; disruption, failure or security breaches of our information technology systems and other cybersecurity risks; continued high inflation; regulations regarding environmental matters; risks related to our capital structure, including risks related to our significant debt and our ability to continue to finance our non-U.S. local operations with uncommitted short-term operating credit lines at the local level; our ability to continue to access capital markets to obtain long-term and short-term financing; potential failure of foreign banks in which our subsidiaries maintain deposits or the failure by such banks to transfer funds or honor withdrawals; the risk that, because our ability to generate cash depends on many factors beyond our control, we may be unable to generate the significant amount of cash required to service our indebtedness; our ability to refinance our current credit facilities at the same availability or at similar or reduced interest rates; failure to achieve our stated goals, which may adversely affect our liquidity; developments with respect to our liquidity needs and sources of liquidity; the volatility and disruption of global credit markets; failure by counterparties to derivative transactions to perform their obligations; increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from governments, as well as other stakeholders such as investors and customers, with respect to our environmental, social and governance policies, including sustainability policies; inherent risk of exposure to product liability claims, regulatory action and litigation if our products are alleged to have caused significant loss, injury, or death; certain shareholders have the ability to exercise controlling influence on various corporate matters; reductions in demand for consumer tobacco products; risks and uncertainties related to pandemics or other widespread health crises and any related shipping constraints, labor shortages and supply-chain impacts; legislative and regulatory initiatives that may reduce consumption of consumer tobacco products and demand for our services and increase regulatory burdens on us or our customers; government actions that significantly affect the sourcing of tobacco, including governmental actions to identify and assess crop diversification initiatives and alternatives to leaf tobacco growing in countries whose economies depend upon tobacco production; governmental investigations into the Company's business activities, including but not limited to, leaf tobacco industry buying and other payment practices; and impact of proposed regulations to prohibit the sale of cigarettes and certain other tobacco products in the United States other than low-nicotine versions of those products. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that we may make from time to time except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. Tables showing the reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures are attached to the release. The range of Adjusted EBITDA anticipated for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 is calculated in a manner consistent with the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in the attached tables. Because of the forward-looking nature of the estimated range of Adjusted EBITDA, it is impractical to present a quantitative reconciliation of such measure to a comparable GAAP measure, and accordingly no such GAAP measure is being presented.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales and other operating revenues $ 570,210 $ 566,383 $ 1,079,025 $ 1,201,238 Cost of goods and services sold 482,421 490,914 925,610 1,041,917 Gross profit 87,789 75,469 153,415 159,321 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 40,142 38,875 80,511 79,537 Other expense, net 879 3,292 5,055 5,922 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 40 224 121 327 Operating income 46,728 33,078 67,728 73,535 Gain on debt retirement — 6,855 — 8,178 Interest expense, net 37,922 35,750 67,689 69,022 Income before income taxes and other items 8,806 4,183 39 12,691 Income tax expense 10,305 8,041 15,532 14,160 Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net 597 585 (672) 3,148 Net (loss) income (902) (3,273) (16,165) 1,679 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (23) (46) 539 264 Net (loss) income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. $ (879) $ (3,227) $ (16,704) $ 1,415









(Loss) earnings per share:







Basic $ (0.03) $ (0.12) $ (0.65) $ 0.06 Diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.12) $ (0.65) $ 0.06









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic 25,806 25,825 25,739 25,683 Diluted 25,806 25,825 25,739 25,683

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,237 $ 123,486 Restricted cash 7,211 7,446 Trade receivables, net 195,364 226,376 Other receivables 18,878 11,125 Inventories, net 1,135,183 974,570 Advances to tobacco suppliers, net 86,559 77,999 Recoverable income taxes 13,058 2,988 Prepaid expenses 51,577 43,095 Other current assets 19,788 18,988 Total current assets 1,626,855 1,486,073 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 96,256 104,403 Intangible assets, net 26,274 31,587 Deferred income taxes, net 12,341 7,121 Long-term recoverable income taxes 5,118 4,008 Other noncurrent assets 41,552 34,916 Right-of-use assets 29,573 32,420 Property, plant, and equipment, net 139,015 136,146 Total assets $ 1,976,984 $ 1,836,674











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Notes payable $ 908,037 $ 744,779 Accounts payable 134,157 152,594 Advances from customers 82,346 75,796 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 109,242 103,393 Income taxes payable 12,425 13,589 Operating leases payable 9,136 8,279 Current portion of long-term debt — 89 Total current liabilities 1,255,343 1,098,519 Long-term taxes payable 5,823 2,573 Long-term debt 455,311 489,470 Deferred income taxes 8,128 6,303 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 24,546 12,510 Long-term leases 18,302 21,617 Pension, postretirement, and other long-term liabilities 57,565 54,923 Total liabilities $ 1,825,018 $ 1,685,915 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common Stock—no par value:



Authorized shares (250,000 for all periods)



Issued and outstanding shares (24,608 for all periods) $ 393,392 $ 392,421 Retained deficit (256,829) (253,876) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,318 7,636 Total stockholders' equity of Pyxus International, Inc. 145,881 146,181 Noncontrolling interests 6,085 4,578 Total stockholders' equity 151,966 150,759 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,976,984 $ 1,836,674

Segment Results Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Three Months Ended September 30,





Change (in millions, except per kilo amounts) 2025 2024 $ % Leaf:







Product revenues $ 511.2 $ 515.8 (4.6) (0.9) Tobacco costs 418.3 428.9 (10.6) (2.5) Transportation, storage, and other period costs 19.1 18.0 1.1 6.1 Total product cost of goods sold 437.4 446.9 (9.5) (2.1) Product gross profit 73.8 68.9 4.9 7.1 Product gross profit as a percent of sales 14.4 % 13.4 %













Kilos sold 91.4 86.0 5.4 6.3 Average price per kilo $ 5.59 $ 6.00 (0.41) (6.8) Average cost per kilo 4.79 5.20 (0.41) (7.9) Average gross profit per kilo 0.80 0.80 — —









Processing and other revenues $ 55.5 $ 48.3 7.2 14.9 Processing and other costs of services sold 41.2 40.1 1.1 2.7 Processing and other gross profit 14.3 8.2 6.1 74.4 Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales 25.8 % 17.0 %













All Other:







Sales and other operating revenues $ 3.6 $ 2.2 1.4 63.6 Cost of goods and services sold 3.9 3.9 — — Gross loss (0.3) (1.7) (1.4) (82.4) Gross loss as a percent of sales (8.3) % (77.3) %





Segment Results Six Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Six Months Ended September 30,





Change (in millions, except per kilo amounts) 2025 2024 $ % Leaf:







Product revenue $ 969.4 $ 1,105.0 (135.6) (12.3) Tobacco costs 794.0 912.9 (118.9) (13.0) Transportation, storage, and other period costs 44.2 42.8 1.4 3.3 Total cost of goods sold 838.2 955.7 (117.5) (12.3) Product revenue gross profit 131.2 149.3 (18.1) (12.1) Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales 13.5 % 13.5 %













Kilos sold 158.3 181.7 (23.4) (12.9) Average price per kilo $ 6.12 $ 6.08 0.04 0.7 Average cost per kilo 5.30 5.26 0.04 0.8 Average gross profit per kilo 0.82 0.82 — —









Processing and other revenues $ 105.6 $ 90.1 15.5 17.2 Processing and other revenues costs of services sold 83.8 77.5 6.3 8.1 Processing and other gross profit 21.8 12.6 9.2 73.0 Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales 20.6 % 14.0 %













All Other:







Sales and other operating revenues $ 4.0 $ 6.1 (2.1) (34.4) Cost of goods and services sold 3.7 8.7 (5.0) (57.5) Gross profit (loss) 0.3 (2.6) 2.9 ** Gross profit (loss) as a percent of sales 7.5 % (42.6) %





Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Last Twelve Months (6) (in thousands) September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Net (loss) income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. $ (879) $ (3,227) $ 8,095 $ (16,704) $ 1,415 $ 8,899 $ 15,166 $ 2,663 (2,953) $ (4,821) Plus: Interest expense 39,002 37,180 34,034 69,625 71,655 66,400 133,108 132,174 131,078 137,429 Plus: Income tax expense 10,305 8,041 7,558 15,532 14,160 10,204 25,053 27,281 26,425 31,237 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,198 5,065 4,713 10,367 10,192 9,319 20,334 19,250 20,509 20,123 EBITDA (1) 53,626 47,059 54,400 78,820 97,422 94,822 193,661 181,368 175,059 183,968 Plus: (Recoveries) reserves for doubtful customer receivables (40) (35) 116 (266) 122 251 103 640 (285) 511 Plus: Noncash equity-based compensation 256 601 — 493 3,632 — 4,110 — 971 3,632 Plus: Other expense, net 879 3,292 1,089 5,055 5,922 3,713 16,410 9,439 15,543 11,648 Plus: Restructuring and asset impairment charges (2) 40 224 1,254 121 327 1,294 2,259 4,799 2,053 3,832 Less: Gain on debt retirement — 6,855 — — 8,178 — 8,178 15,914 — 24,092 Plus: Debt restructuring — — 35 — — 175 — 330 — 155 Plus: Pension retirement expense (3) — — — — — — — 12,008 — 12,008 Plus: Other adjustments (4) — 6 219 (11) 15 511 45 1,247 19 751 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 54,761 $ 44,292 $ 57,113 $ 84,212 $ 99,262 $ 100,766 $ 208,410 $ 193,917 $ 193,360 $ 192,413





















Total debt











$ 849,892 $ 1,017,340 $ 1,363,348 $ 1,234,338 Less: Cash and cash equivalents











78,254 92,569 99,237 123,486 Net Debt (1)











$ 771,638 $ 924,771 $ 1,264,111 $ 1,110,852 Net Debt /Adjusted EBITDA (1)











3.70x 4.77x 6.54x 5.77x





















Adjusted EBITDA (1)











$ 208,410 $ 193,917 $ 193,360 $ 192,413 Interest expense











133,108 132,174 131,078 137,429 Interest coverage











1.57x 1.47x 1.48x 1.40x





















Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (85,641) $ (28,093) $ 30,254 $ (580,928) $ (280,269) $ (255,420) $ (13,386) $ (214,970) $ (314,045) $ (239,819) Capital expenditures (5,451) (4,687) (5,564) (9,730) (9,784) (9,225) (23,028) (21,043) (22,974) (21,602) Collections from beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables (5) 67,804 69,856 48,877 108,811 101,597 79,296 188,312 175,911 195,526 198,212 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) $ (23,288) $ 37,076 $ 73,567 $ (481,847) $ (188,456) $ (185,349) $ 151,898 $ (60,102) $ (141,493) $ (63,209)



(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt are not measures of results of operations, cash flows from operations or indebtedness under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to other U.S. GAAP measurements. We have presented EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt to adjust for the items identified above because we believe that it would be helpful to the readers of our financial information to understand the impact of these items on our reported amounts. This presentation enables readers to better compare our results to similar companies that may not incur the impact of various items identified above. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results or operating cash flows and these lists are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and any ratios calculated based on these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies or appearing in our debt obligations or agreements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as presented may not equal column or row totals due to rounding.

(2) Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 included employee separation charges primarily related to the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations. Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 included employee separation charges primarily related to changes in the corporate organizational structure and the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations and asset impairment charges primarily related to continued restructuring of certain non-leaf agriculture operations.

(3) During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company terminated one of its defined benefit pension plans in the U.K. ("U.K. Pension Plan"). The Company recorded a noncash pension settlement charge which included the disposition of the U.K. Pension Plan assets and reclassification of unrecognized net pension losses within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) into the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(4) Includes the following items: (i) the addition of amortization of basis difference related to a former Brazilian subsidiary that is now deconsolidated following the completion of a joint venture in March 2014, (ii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the Company's former green leaf sourcing operation in Kenya, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table (in fiscal year 2016 the Company decided to exit green leaf sourcing in the Kenyan market as part of our restructuring program), and (iii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the industrial hemp operations, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table.

(5) Represents cash receipts from the beneficial interest on sold receivables under the Company's accounts receivable securitization programs and are classified as investing activities within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

(6) Items for the twelve months ended September 30, 2025 are derived by adding the items for the six months ended September 30, 2025 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and subtracting the items for the six months ended September 30, 2024. Items for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 are derived by adding the items for the six months ended September 30, 2024 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and subtracting the items for the six months ended September 30, 2023.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.