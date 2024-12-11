Pyxus Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Sustainability Report

-- Reduces total emissions by approximately 14 percent since base year --

-- Decreases water withdrawal by approximately 17 percent since base year --

-- Achieves lost-time injury rate of 0.28, representing an approximate 32 percent reduction from prior year --

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, today published its Fiscal Year 2024 Sustainability Report detailing the measurable impacts of the Company's sustainability initiatives as it progresses toward achieving its global targets.

"Fiscal year 2024 was an exceptional year for Pyxus and this report highlights the positive impacts of our environmental and social initiatives, including collaboration with our contracted growers to reduce scope 3 emissions, improvement of our employee health and safety practices, and providing support to those in need," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "We remain committed to viewing all aspects of our business through a sustainable lens, helping us progress against our targets while delivering value to our stakeholders, the environment and the communities in which we operate."

Notable fiscal year 2024 sustainability achievements include:

Minimal Environmental Impact

Decreasing total emissions by approximately 14 percent since its 2020 base year, contributing to the Company's near-term greenhouse gas reduction targets and 2050 net-zero emissions goal.

Continuing to surpass its global water target, achieving an approximate 17 percent reduction in total water withdrawal per product unit since its 2020 base year.

Enhancing the sustainability of its consumer packaging by 16 percent year over year, with 71 percent of its packaging being reusable, recyclable or compostable.

Support for People and Communities

Maintaining a lost-time injury (LTI) rate of less than 0.5 per 100 employees over 200,000 hours worked for the third year in a row with an LTI rate of .28, an approximate 32 percent reduction from the prior year.

Benefiting approximately 190,000 people through its global community support initiatives, exceeding its annual target.

Ethical and Responsible Business

Achieving a 100 percent responsible marketing training completion rate among applicable employees and retailers.

In preparation of this year's report, Pyxus externally verified 11 global key performance indicators (KPIs) associated with its targets, up from three KPIs in the prior year. The report was prepared with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and discloses the Company's sustainability performance from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

