Pyxus Shares Progress on ESG Targets in Fiscal Year 2023 Sustainability Report

News provided by

Pyxus International, Inc.

12 Dec, 2023, 16:06 ET

Surpasses global water target, achieving 12.87 percent reduction

Reduces YOY scope 1 & 2 emissions by 9.39 percent and scope 3 emissions by 11.17 percent

Exceeds annual community support target by more than four times

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, today published its Fiscal Year 2023 Sustainability Report, detailing the Company's progress toward its global environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and the measurable impacts of its sustainability initiatives around the globe.

Continue Reading
Pyxus International releases FY23 Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s actions to address global environmental and social issues and the measurable impacts of its sustainability initiatives.
Pyxus International releases FY23 Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s actions to address global environmental and social issues and the measurable impacts of its sustainability initiatives.

"Fiscal year 2023 marked our 150th year of business, a significant milestone that highlights the strength and sustainability of our Company," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "While we have a long history of driving impactful actions, this year's report is a testament to our decision to integrate the Company's business and sustainability strategies and the positive results that stem from that decision."

During FY23, notable sustainability achievements included:

Minimal Environmental Impact

  • Surpassing its global target to reduce total water withdrawal by 10 percent by 2030, achieving a reduction of 12.87 percent. This was accomplished despite the expanded scope of the target, which previously encompassed only groundwater consumption.
  • Reducing its scope 1 & 2 emissions by 9.39 percent and scope 3 emissions by 11.17 percent when compared to the prior reporting year, both significant contributions to the Company's goal of achieving net zero by 2050.
  • Planting trees on 48 percent more acreage compared to the prior year, as the Company continued its work with stakeholders, including its contracted farmers, to reduce deforestation linked to crop production.
  • Recycling, reusing or repurposing 40.8 percent of the waste generated in its processing operations.

Support for People and Communities

  • Exceeding its annual community support target by more than four times, benefiting over 600,000 individuals, a total that is non-inclusive of the support the Company provides to its contracted growers.
  • Maintaining a lost-time injury (LTI) rate of less than 0.5 per 100 employees over 200,000 hours worked for the second year in a row with a LTI rate of .41.

Governance

  • Achieving a 99.5 percent Code of Business Conduct training completion rate among eligible employees.

"I am proud of our teams around the world who contributed to our FY23 results. In addition to surpassing two of our ESG targets – water and community support – we successfully navigated challenges and mitigated risks to deliver stakeholder value while strengthening our position as a forward-thinking company as we chart our path through the next 150 years," stated Sikkel.

Pyxus' FY23 Sustainability Report was prepared with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and outlines the Company's performance during the period between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

Also from this source

Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Results with Strong Top and Bottom Line Results

Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Results with Strong Top and Bottom Line Results

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced...
Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Earnings Call

Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Earnings Call

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.