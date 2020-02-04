Q BioMed Partner Mannin Research Developing Potential Treatment for Patients Infected with Coronavirus and Other Infectious Diseases

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotech company, announced today that its research partner Mannin Research Inc. (Mannin) is developing new therapeutics to treat a variety of vascular diseases, including the new coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China, with a rapidly rising number of deaths and confirmed cases. Coronavirus has been declared a Global Health Emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mannin is developing a unique set of therapeutics that target a variety of vascular diseases. Its lead research platform targets the activation of the Angiopoietin-Tie2 signaling pathway. While Mannin is not generating a vaccine against infectious diseases, it is developing a new class of therapeutics that may increase the survival rate of patients by reducing endothelial dysfunction and severity of infectious and other diseases through enhancement of host-directed therapeutic response.

"We are working closely with our technology research partner Mannin to develop a potential adjunct treatment for various infectious diseases like the coronavirus. These types of outbreaks are not uncommon. H1N1, SARS, Ebola, pneumonia, influenza and others all can cause vascular leakage and respiratory distress in patients, which can be fatal in the most severe cases," stated Q BioMed CEO Denis Corin.

Dr. George N. Nikopoulos, President and CEO of Mannin, "Mannin's research team and collaborations in Canada, Germany, and the United States, are working to develop novel drugs to treat vascular leakage and endothelial dysfunction, which is common in severe cases of influenza, as well as in the current coronavirus outbreak. Seeing the potential to make positive impact upon patients' lives, drives our team to strive further each day."

In September 2019, the German state of Saxony awarded Mannin approximately a US $7.7 million grant to advance its novel therapeutics, including drugs and biologics that reduce endothelial dysfunction and loss of endothelial barrier integrity, which are central to the pathophysiology of viral and bacterial infections resulting in acute and severe lung injury. Recently, Mannin submitted a funding application to the Small Business Technology Transfer Grant administered by the U.S. National Institutes of Health to investigate specific applications of Mannin's therapeutic platform.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

Mannin Research Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for vascular diseases using a novel mechanism of action. Mannin has a pipeline of novel therapeutics that can be developed from this research platform which would treat a spectrum of vascular diseases.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

