Q Biomed to Scale up Production of Uttroside-B, a Novel Chemotherapeutic for Liver Cancer, in Preparation for IND Filing

Q BioMed continues its collaboration with Chemveda Life Sciences to prepare for pre-clinical evaluation, Orphan Drug filing and Investigational New Drug (IND) filing of Uttroside-B

Novel Therapeutic Shows Remarkable Efficacy in HepG2 Cell Lines

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed, Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) and Chemveda Life Sciences are very pleased to continue their collaboration on Uttroside-B, a chemotherapeutic that has shown remarkable potential efficacy as a treatment for liver cancer.

While focused on its commercial rollout of Strontium89, this drug development program will advance another important asset in the Company's portfolio towards monetization. The efficacy of Uttroside-B, a potent saponin, against liver cancer was demonstrated in a preclinical study published in the November 2016 issue of Scientific Reports, a Nature journal.

In the study, researchers showed that in animal models, Uttroside-B was ten times more cytotoxic to the HepG2 liver cancer cell line than sorafenib, the only drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for liver cancer at the time, and the current first line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma. Uttroside-B drastically shrunk tumors in mice bearing human liver cancer xenografts. In addition, in pre-clinical experiments Uttroside-B induced cytotoxicity in all liver cancer cell lines, and researchers were also able to confirm its biological safety, both by in vitro and in vivo studies.

Denis Corin, Q BioMed CEO said, "Having successfully completed a very challenging synthesis program, we are pleased to be able to advance this important asset towards the clinic and the patients we hope to treat. Liver cancer incidence rates have more than tripled since 1980, while the death rates have more than doubled during this time. More than 800,000 people are diagnosed with this cancer each year throughout the world and it accounts for more than 700,000 deaths annually. New, more effective treatments for these patients is vital and we are encouraged by the early data we have seen with our molecule."

Q BioMed and its partners in the project, the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), will now advance the most promising candidate into preclinical testing and validation over the next few months in anticipation of an Orphan Drug application and an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a clinical program.

The Uttroside B technology is covered by a provisional patent application. To see the full Scientific Reports study, go to:

http://www.nature.com/articles/srep36318

Please visit www.QBioMed.com for more information on our various pipeline products.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets; strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

About Chemveda Life Sciences

Chemveda Life Sciences ( http://chemvedals.com ) is a chemistry focused, aggressively growing, contract services partner helping global pharmaceutical & biotech companies, and academia improve their cost and timeline efficiencies over internal R&D. Chemveda is headquartered in Hyderabad, India and is creating a niche by providing cutting edge solutions ranging from highly exploratory discovery chemistry to drug product development across multiple chemistry classes. Chemveda's team of over 200 vastly qualified scientists is supported by its significant investments in client oriented facilities, systems and processes defined on the guiding principles of quality, safety and compliance.

About Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

OMRF (omrf.org) is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institute dedicated to understanding and developing more effective treatments for human diseases. Its scientists focus on such critical research areas as cancer, diseases of aging, lupus and cardiovascular disease.

About The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology

RGCB is an autonomous national institution fully owned by the Government of India. It does pioneering research in cellular and molecular mechanisms of human animal and plant disease by amalgamating theory, modeling, simulation and experimental science.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Denis Corin,

CEO, Q BioMed Inc.

+1(646) 884-7017

Investor Relations:

Keith Ppinder

+1(404) 995-6671

[email protected]

Piyush Chahar

Corporate Development

[email protected]

SOURCE Q BioMed Inc.