Q India Delivers 4th Straight Weekly Ratings Record

During the month of April The Q India has continued its climb up the ratings charts with weekly ratings records driven by programming viewership increasing across nearly all day parts. Overall ratings growth in the first sixteen weeks of BARC measurement in 2021 is indicated in the graph below (see additional link here to graph).

The consistent ratings for the last three weeks now nearing 50 GRP creates significant momentum as new advertisers and brands evaluate the channel. With the recently announced addition of advertisers including Pepsi, Unilever and Wipro, the company expects to continue to grow its roster of premium advertising partners as ratings stabilize at these levels. Last week The Q was viewed in over 85 Million households.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented, "With each passing week we gain increased confidence that we are solidifying this new plateau in viewership. Average Time Spent Viewing (TSV) continued at 105 minutes per viewing session which is remarkable for a channel like ours. As we have noted over the entirety of 2021, we believe these numbers represent the most reliable view into where revenues are headed as well. Finally, we are obviously well aware that India is going through a very difficult time right now with the massive spike in Covid cases and we sincerely hope The Q can provide some respite and relief during these challenging times."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 49.06 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) during week 16 in April 2021 registering its 4th consecutive week of growth. With a library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

The company intends to publicly disclose ratings when and if new records are established. The information is publicly available via the BARC website at www.barcindia.co.in.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

