QYOU is Now a Badged TikTok Agency Partner

Creator marketing company joins TikTok's select group of trusted agency partners

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), a leading creator marketing company built around an integrated approach to creative strategy, storytelling, production and media distribution, today announced it has been badged as a TikTok Agency Partner. The recognition underscores QYOU's expertise at the intersection of creativity and media, and its ability to help brands succeed through creator collaborations, platform-native creative and TikTok-first advertising strategies.

As a TikTok Agency Partner, QYOU is able to help brands build and optimize high-performing TikTok campaigns. QYOU has a proven track record of success on TikTok and is trusted by advertisers to develop TikTok-first campaign strategies to achieve their goals.

QYOU supports brands within entertainment, CPG, gaming, beauty, and other categories in producing and scaling TikTok content across organic and paid strategies. By integrating creator marketing with media, QYOU delivers a unified approach grounded in the platform's most current native best practices.

"TikTok is where culture is created in real time and being recognized as an official Agency Partner is a meaningful milestone for QYOU," said Glenn Ginsburg, President of QYOU Media. "This badge reflects our team's deep understanding of the platform, our creator-first approach, and our ability to build campaigns that drive impact and genuinely connect with audiences."

QYOU has established a strong track record on TikTok, partnering with leading organizations including Paramount Pictures, Kraft Heinz, Disney, and Activision, among others.

Recent accolades highlight QYOU's work across top entertainment and brand partners:

Smile 2 (Paramount Pictures)

Winner, Digiday Streaming & Video Awards – Best Social Video Campaign

Winner, Digiday Content Marketing Awards – Best Use of TikTok

Silver Honoree & Audience Choice, Shorty Awards - TikTok Category

Honoree, Webby Awards - Best Use of Social Media

Bronze-Telly Awards- Social Video- Media & Entertainment

A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount Pictures)

Shortlist-Clio Entertainment- Film- Partnerships & Collaborations

Gold Winner, ANA Reggie Awards – Influencer Marketing

Winner, Digiday Content Marketing Awards – Best Brand/Influencer Collaboration

Bronze-Telly Awards- Social Video- Media & Entertainment

Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft)

Winner- Global Influencer Marketing Awards- Best Gaming Campaign 2024

Winner- Digiday Content Marketing Awards- Best Use of TikTok 2024

Paradise (Hulu)

Bronze, Clio Awards - Social Media- Use of Influencer & Talent

"Earning TikTok Agency Partner status is a validation of the strategic and creative work our teams deliver every day," said Curt Marvis, CEO of QYOU Media. "As brands increasingly look to TikTok to drive culture, commerce and connection, this partnership positions QYOU to play an even bigger role in shaping what modern creator marketing looks like."

Building on this momentum, QYOU is formalizing and expanding its media practice to further support the distribution and amplification of creator-led content across TikTok. This evolution reflects the company's continued investment in dedicated media expertise and scalable, platform-native solutions that complement its creator-first foundation.

"At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands and advertisers to develop engaging content and impactful campaigns that resonate with TikTok communities." says Kimberly Wu, Global Head of Marketing Partnerships, TikTok. "We are excited to lean into the media and creative service model with agencies to provide brands with innovative solutions that continue to level up their TikTok campaigns".

QYOU's inclusion in TikTok's Agency Partner Program signals an exciting next chapter for the company as it continues to expand its capabilities, deepen platform partnerships and help brands show up authentically where audiences are most engaged.

For more information about QYOU, visit: https://www.theqyou.com/qyou-tiktok-partner

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in the United States and India through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios and streamers, game publishers and consumer brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. The company is founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok. Experience our work at www.theqyou.com and at chtrbox.com .

