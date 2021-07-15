Q India Launches on Two New Cable Platforms

DEN Networks reaches 13 million+ households in India with presence in over 200 cities across 13 states in India and has the largest subscriber base among all cable players in India. Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd. is one India's leading cable broadband service providers headquartered in Mumbai. Hathway connects to 7.2 million digital cable subscribers offering service across over 350 major cities and towns. Both companies are majority owned by Reliance Industries.

The Q became a BARC rated channel (Broadcast Audience Research Council...the Nielsen Ratings of India) in April of 2020 and surpassed for the first time 4 Gross Rating Points (GRP) approximately ten months later in Week 5 (February) of 2021. At that time, the company's strategic goal was to obtain an audience reach that would meet or exceed leading youth focused channels in India including Bindass (Disney), MTV (Viacom) and Zoom (Times of India) all of which receive weekly average GRP ratings of approximately 8 or less. Since March 2021, The Q has rocketed forward as India's fastest growing channel while recording an average BARC rating of 45 GRP from week 14 thru week 27. This has resulted in The Q sharing company with many of the largest mainstream channels in India owned by media giants including Star (Disney), Sony, Viacom and Zee. The company has previously stated the direct relationship between BARC ratings results and increased ad sales.

Curt Marvis CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented "The team continues to execute with programming as evidenced by our exceptional ratings over the last three months. We have achieved these results without yet having a full complement of distribution partners that puts us on equal footing in terms of homes reached with many of the larger Hindi General Entertainment channels we are now grouped with. Both DEN and Hathway are key partnerships to help us towards this goal and we have begun these relationships by targeting key markets that address our growing and loyal audience. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership as we bring the unique and fresh approach of The Q to their customers."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching a peak of 52.96 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in May 2021. With a growing library of over 1100 programs, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via over 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV, SitiNetworks, Den Networks and Hathway; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 712 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

