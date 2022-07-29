Q Link Wireless and Google, in Collaboration for Low-Income Americans

The new Google Pixel 6a ensures a better experience with feature-rich technology, while Q Link Wireless provides premium & FREE broadband service to all its customers.

DANIA BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Link Wireless, a leading provider of the Government benefit programs, ACP and Lifeline, is collaborating with Google to include their latest phone, the Pixel 6a into its product line this summer.

This collaboration guarantees low-income households access to Google's state-of-the-art technology at an exclusive and competitive price, which will facilitate their enjoyment of Q Link Wireless' Free premium network.

Summer Hottest Deal

Q Link Wireless provides FREE UNLIMITED Data, Talk, and Text to millions of Americans nationwide. One of the challenges has been supplying an affordable, yet capable device, that's at the level of Q Link Wireless' premium broadband network.

For the past few years, the market has seen an increase in the prices of new phones, passing the thousand-dollar mark and reaching unattainable amounts to many Americans. This trend in the prices of new devices has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

At a time when the economy has impacted so many American families, to be able to have FREE UNLIMITED service with a great and affordable phone is a relief to many. Having access to technology and reliable service is a catalyzer for success.

The Pixel 6a is an affordable option and offers a new way for all Q Link Wireless customers to take better advantage of their FREE UNLIMITED Data, Talk and Text on one of America's largest and fastest networks.

Due to its built-in, state-of-the-art technology: Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel, customers can expect a faster, smarter, and more secure phone1.

Some features and benefits of the Google 6a include:

Battery life up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. 2

Smarter, faster, and more secure phone 3 . Powered by Google Tensor, the brain behind Pixel 6a.

. Powered by Google Tensor, the brain behind Pixel 6a. Beautifully accurate photos with Real Tone.™

Thanks to Q Link Wireless' commitment to connecting Americans, and its promotional partnership with Google, the Pixel 6a (currently priced at $449.00), will be sold for $249.00 with the addition of a New Tablet^ for just S10.01, thanks to the ACP.

In total, Affordable Connectivity Program beneficiaries, and those who qualify based on income, will pay $259.01 for this highly desired bundle, exclusively at Q Link Wireless.

About Q Link Wireless: As a leading provider of the Affordable Connectivity Program and Lifeline, Q Link Wireless is committed to providing FREE, yet excellent services, to all low-income Americans.

In the past year, Q Link Wireless has grown exponentially on its goal to break the ceiling for the less fortunate by providing FREE and UNLIMITED phone & internet services. This promotional partnership with Google will aid in achieving the goal by providing a first-class Pixel 6a at an affordable price.

This phone will find its way to the hands of a future scientist in a broken home, to the hands of a young producer with dreams bigger than him, or maybe even the hands of the future president.

1Compared to Pixel 5a

2Estimated battery life based on testing using a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of limited other features that are default in Extreme Battery Saver mode (which disables various features including 5G connectivity). Battery testing conducted on a major carrier network. Battery testing conducted in California in early 2022 on pre-production hardware and software using default settings, except that Extreme Battery Saver mode was enabled. Battery life depends upon many factors and usage of certain features will decrease battery life. Actual battery life may be lower.

3Compared to Pixel 5a

The possibilities are endless, but the opportunities are less. Q Link Wireless intends to close that gap with great technology.

Media Contact:

Ashley Brunner

3056468114

[email protected]

SOURCE Q Link Wireless