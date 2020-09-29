Q Link Wireless's Newly Expanded 5G Network Is Now Serving Mississippi Residents

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Link Wireless is America's trusted source of FREE premium wireless service through the federal Lifeline program. With its newly expanded 5G network, the company is now offering Mississippi residents the opportunity to receive 3 Gigs of high-speed data, UNLIMITED talk and text, and FREE SIM Card shipping. If Magnolia State residents already participate in government programs such as SNAP and Medicaid, they are eligible to have zero cell phone bills for life.

As the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans need to connect with schools, employers, and emergency services more than ever before. And as the leading provider of the federal Lifeline program, Q Link Wireless is ready to bring Americans together with access to our newly expanded 5G network. If you already participate in government programs such as SNAP and Medicaid, apply now to receive zero phone bills for life.

"Q Link Wireless is dedicated to making the lives of Mississippi residents easier during this challenging time with the COVID-19 pandemic," explains Issa Asad, founder and CEO of Q Link Wireless. "With 3 Gigs of high-speed Data, students can spend more time studying and less on trying to reconnect throughout the school day. Adults never have to miss a meeting as they work from home, and those seeking employment can connect to potential employers. "

More than one in five Mississippians is in a cycle of poverty, making it the poorest state in the nation. Q Link Wireless serves low-income families so they, too, can thrive during these unprecedented times.

"Mississippi is the hub of great literature and innovation," adds Rafa Carvajal, Chief Operating Officer of Q Link Wireless. "Q Link Wireless and Mississippi are a great match given their dedication to communication. Every voice in the state can be heard through the Lifeline program, which provides FREE cell phone service to families on a fixed income."

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless is a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. The company understands that wireless communication is a right and life essential to connect with loved ones, employers, schools and emergency services. Q Link Wireless is able to offer free and discounted wireless services because they are an approved provider of the federal Lifeline Assistance program. The Lifeline Assistance program was created in 1984 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Ronald Reagan and updated in 1996. It allows low-income individuals who cannot afford a mobile phone to obtain one at affordable rates, ensuring they have basic communication services that help them live safely and productively. The Lifeline Assistance program is funded by collective fees that make up the Universal Service Fund (USF). These USF fees are collected by all wireless service providers. Created in 1997 by the FCC, the USF meets universal service goals to monetarily contribute towards the safeguarding and advancement of accessible and reasonable communication services.

