Q MIXERS AND CHURCHILL DOWNS® ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP AHEAD OF 150th KENTUCKY DERBY IN 2024

Q Mixers Is the Preferred Premium Mixer of the Kentucky Derby®

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Mixers, America's leading premium mixer company committed to making your favorite drink instantly better, announces a multiyear partnership with Churchill Downs to become the "Premium Mixer of the Kentucky Derby" at the Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Q Mixers x Kentucky Derby®

"Teaming up with Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby made so much sense for us at Q Mixers," said Bob Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Q Mixers. "Our award-winning premium mixers are perfect for elevating not only a cocktail, but hosting occasions too. And there is no better occasion than the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, which we are thrilled to be at for years to come."

Q Mixers can be enjoyed at Churchill Downs during Derby Week and throughout the racing meets, as well as during the regular meet season at select locations like Matt Winn's Steakhouse, Turf Club, Stakes Room, and Millionaires Row.

"We are thrilled to welcome Q Mixers as the preferred premium mixer of the Kentucky Derby," said Casey Ramage, Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships of Churchill Downs. "Our fans love to celebrate Derby Week with a cocktail at the track or at a Derby Party and we are excited they will now be able to enjoy the award-winning tastes of Q Mixers."

Q Mixers will also be available at The Cocktail Club, Q Mixers' race-day pop-up in the infield of the Churchill Downs Racetrack, offering an unparalleled cocktail experience for attendees with an extensive menu of premium serves. And for those not at the track, Q Mixers will be sponsoring Kentucky Derby parties nationwide, working with major retailers, restaurants, and influencers to promote at-home and on-premise.

About Q Mixers

Q Mixers is America's leading premium mixer company, proudly based in Brooklyn, New York, committed to making your favorite drink instantly better. Q's award-winning products are made with high-quality ingredients, never using high fructose corn syrup, genetically modified ingredients, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

Q perfectly complements your liquor of choice; it's the easy upgrade to make your mixing options limitless. Q has 14 premium flavors with optimal carbonation in products like Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit Soda, and Ginger Ale, and fantastic still mixers like Bloody Mary Mix and Margarita Mix — when you need a mixer as good as your spirit, Q It Up.

Q Mixers can be found at America's best restaurants, bars, and local grocery and liquor stores and are available at major U.S. retailers.

For more information, please visit us at QMixers.com and follow us @QMixers on Instagram.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

