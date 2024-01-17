Q MIXERS AND TAO GROUP HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH 44 U.S. VENUES

Q Mixers is the Official Premium Mixer for Tao Group Hospitality's U.S. locations

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Mixers, America's leading premium mixer company committed to making your favorite drink instantly better, announces a multiyear partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, the iconic hospitality group with venues like TAO, Hakkasan, Marquee, LAVO, and more, to become the exclusive mixer across 44 U.S. venues. Q Mixers will also be present at Tao Group Hospitality events, starting with the upcoming TAO Park City in Park City, UT (January 19 - 20, 2024) and TAO Desert Nights in Indio, CA (April 2024).

Q Mixers x Tao Hospitality Group

Building on Q Mixers' new brand visual identity and "Q it Up" campaign, they continue to partner with zeitgeisty events and partners, including Indy 500, Barclays, III Points Festival, and now Tao Group Hospitality.

"At Q Mixers, we are committed to providing the finest cocktails and mixed drinks," said Q Mixers' Chief Executive Officer Bob Arnold. "Tao Group Hospitality is synonymous with ultimate luxury for nightlife, day parties, and restaurant experiences, and this exclusive partnership further embodies our brand essence. We're thrilled to collaborate with Tao Group Hospitality, working with their electric energy and further elevating occasions for years to come."

Q Mixers will be the exclusive mixer for all bottle service menus within Tao Group Hospitality's participating locations, offering Q Tonic Water, Q Club Soda, Q Ginger Beer, Q Ginger Ale, and Q Sparkling Grapefruit. Q Mixers' Q Ginger Beer, Q Sparkling Grapefruit Soda, and Q Bloody Mary Mix will have exclusivity in all 44 U.S. venues.

In addition to being the featured mixer at Tao Group Hospitality's numerous flagship locations, Q Mixers will have additional visibility and tasting opportunities for guests through special pop-up events. Q Mixers will also sponsor Tao Group Hospitality's world-renowned event series, such as Full Bloom at the Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, or Evening Tide at TAO Beach.

About Q Mixers

Q Mixers is America's leading premium mixer company, proudly based in Brooklyn, New York, committed to making your favorite drink instantly better. Q's award-winning products are made with high-quality ingredients, never using high fructose corn syrup, genetically modified ingredients, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

Q perfectly complements your liquor of choice; it's the easy upgrade to make your mixing options limitless. Q has 14 premium flavors with optimal carbonation in products like Tonic, Ginger Beer, Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, and Ginger Ale, and fantastic still mixers like Bloody Mary Mix and Margarita Mix — when you need a mixer as good as your spirit, Q It Up.

Q Mixers can be found at America's best restaurants, bars, and local grocery and liquor stores and are available at major U.S. retailers.

For more information, please visit us at QMixers.com and follow us @QMixers on Instagram.

About Tao Group Hospitality

Tao Group Hospitality delivers distinctive culinary and premium entertainment experiences through its portfolio of restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, and daylife venues. Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group in April 2021. The combined company operates over 90 branded locations in over 20 markets across four continents and features a collection of widely recognized hospitality brands. These include TAO, Hakkasan, OMNIA, Marquee, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, Wet Republic, Yauatcha, Ling Ling, Cathédrale, Little Sister, The Highlight Room, Sake No Hana, Jewel, and more. Tao Group Hospitality is part of MohariHospitality, an investment firm focused on the luxury lifestyle and hospitality sectors.

