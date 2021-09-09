Q Mixers Joins Tales of the Cocktail as the Official Mixer For 2021

In a celebration of the global drinks community, Q Mixers and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation are curating an uplifting and informative experience where spirit enthusiasts can gather, learn, and enjoy a cocktail after a challenging year.

Q Mixers will offer a virtual opportunity to connect with and learn from some of the most influential leaders in the industry through their Meet at Tales sessions. Six lucky registrants will be chosen to meet one-on-one for a 15-minute conversation with industry experts, including prominent cocktail creator, Elliott Clark, President and Head Distiller of Widow Jane Distillery, Lisa Wicker, spirits educator, Mary Palac, Director of Deliciousness at Katana Kitten, Masa Urushido, bar owner and TOTCF Board Member, Neal Bodenheimer, cocktail consultant, Shannon Mustipher, spirits educator and author, Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist, and the Founder and CEO of Q Mixers, Jordan Silbert.

Each chosen registrant will also receive a custom cocktail kit developed by Q Mixers and following the event, one participant will be selected to win a one-hour follow-up conversation with their paired industry leader to dive deeper on their individual challenges and goals.

"It's an honor for Q Mixers to join forces with the Tales of the Cocktail® Foundation once again after becoming the festival's first-ever official mixer back in 2019. Personally, I have a lot of heart for this event – I attended myself for the first time back when Q was just getting started and it was so inspiring as a young entrepreneur to learn from the Foundation's great minds, said Jordan Silbert, Founder & CEO of Q Mixers. "After an isolating year that posed obstacles for the food and beverage industry, it's even more important today that we come together to share our knowledge, experiences, and explore paths forward as it continues to evolve. Through Meet at Tales and the Mix at Tales Happy Hour Events, Q Mixers invites our community to connect, collaborate, innovate, and, most importantly, enjoy spectacular drinks together again."

To open and extend this special Meet at Tales program to all attendees of the conference, Q Mixers will host a series of Mix at Tales Happy Hour Events offering intimate opportunities to get to know each industry leader, ask questions, and enjoy premium cocktails as a community.

An ever-evolving brand, Q Mixers' partnership with the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is just one of many initiatives America's leading mixer brand has taken on this year. Over the last year, Q Mixers (+70%*) and the mixer category (+24%*) have seen tremendous growth as more people discovered the importance of premium mixers in their drinks. The brand continued this momentum into 2021 with a complete rebrand across multiple consumer touchpoints, a splashy new advertising campaign – The Mixer Your Drink Deserves – and an industry-first partnership adding actor, comedian, hair icon and television host Joel McHale to its executive team as Chief Happy Hour Officer.

"We're thrilled to partner with our friends at Q Mixers as we welcome the premium mixer brand back for another impactful event," said Eileen Wayner, CEO of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. "As we focus this year's event on the meaning of community, we're excited for Q Mixers to help us connect as an industry and share knowledge and inspiration for our common passion. We're honored to be working alongside the Q Mixers team and can't wait to watch their engaging sessions come to life."

For more information on Q Mixers partnership with the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation see here.

* Over the past 52 weeks ending 3/21/21 in MULO + Natural.

About Q Mixers

Q Mixers makes the world's best carbonated mixers. This starts with the highest quality ingredients – no high fructose corn syrup or artificial preservatives. It is the tenet on which the brand was built and one from which we will never waver. Our Tonic Water, Ginger Beer and other flavors are proudly served by thousands of America's best bars and restaurants including the Four Seasons and P.F. Chang's and carried by major retailers in the US including Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Total Wine, Walmart, Whole Foods and Amazon. Q Mixers are available in 11 flavors including Spectacular Tonic, Ginger Beer, Sparkling Grapefruit and the newest Hibiscus Ginger Beer.

About Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization that educates, advances and supports the global hospitality industry and creates lasting impact in our host communities. Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is the global leader in spirits education and a platform to tackle issues facing the industry. The pillars of the Foundation are to Educate, Advance and Support the hospitality industry through programs that benefit individuals and organizations in the community and to make lasting impact in communities that host our events. For more information on Tales of the Cocktail, please visit talesofthecocktailfoundation.org.

About Tales of the Cocktail

Founded in 2002, Tales of the Cocktail has grown from a small gathering of cocktail lovers into the world's premier cocktail festival. Each year the international spirits industry is welcomed to New Orleans for a week of seminars, tastings, networking events and much more. With 300+ annual events developed specifically for bartenders, distillers and other spirits professionals, Tales of the Cocktail is the industry's annual meeting place for the exchange of new ideas, products and techniques.

