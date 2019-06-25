Q² Solutions, HSBlox and R3 announce successful Proof-of-Concept of blockchain-based solution for tracking of Human Biological Samples in Clinical Research

RALEIGH, N.C. and ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q2 Solutions, a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization that helps customers achieve better clinical trial outcomes, conducted a sample tracking proof-of-concept (POC) using distributed ledger technology (DLT, aka "blockchain") in partnership with HSBlox, Inc. The goal of the POC was to explore real-time tracking of human biological samples in clinical trials. The POC simulated collection, transportation, test result generation, and storage of the sample.

During clinical trials, human biological samples are collected at clinical investigator sites over an extended period. Flawless administration of the chain of custody is critical to sample management because correct handling impacts both the course and results of clinical trials. Defective sample management can involve missing or contaminated samples, incomplete data, delays in reporting results, and substandard logistics. This leads to higher costs, lack of transparency, and other problems that can be avoided with the use of better technology like DLT.

"The FDA and other regulatory bodies are tightening their scrutiny of traceability and chain of custody for clinical research and trials," according to Brian O'Dwyer, CEO of Q2 Solutions. "There is no industry standard regarding the exchange of chain of custody information. DLT is a great technology for ensuring trust in the data." This POC demonstrated that a sample tracking solution using DLT can dramatically streamline the collection and sharing of information. Multiple clinical trial stakeholders---each with their own systems and data repositories---represent an intelligent distributed network for gathering and disseminating clinical and operational data relevant to the trial and its outcome.

HSBlox's DLT smart contract-enabled solutions bring automation, transparency, and tracking of permissioned data disclosure to the clinical research ecosystem. "We are proud to provide a best-in-class approach to biological sample tracking," said Rahul Sharma, CEO of HSBlox.

HSBlox is a partner of R3, the enterprise blockchain software firm. For the POC, HSBlox's patent-pending Digital Sample Manager (DSM™) solution utilized R3's Corda blockchain platform and was deployed in Microsoft Azure.

"This project, which requires highly accurate tracking through a complex chain which might be made up of many different parties, is ideally suited to blockchain. The decentralized nature of blockchain ensures transparency and trust, while Corda's enhanced privacy and security technology can ensure that sensitive data is handled with the appropriate care," said David E. Rutter, CEO of R3. "This innovative application introduces much needed additional controls and clarity to vital scientific research. We look forward to supporting the continued development of this application through the Corda ecosystem."

David Houlding, Principal Healthcare Lead at Microsoft Corp. said, "Innovation is urgently needed to improve patient care in a complex and regulated healthcare industry. Microsoft's strong commitment to compliance and extensive compliance portfolio extends throughout MicrosoftAzure worldwide presence. This empowers innovators including Q2, HSBlox, R3 with strong platforms, tools, and collaboration enabling them to maintain focus on healthcare, accelerate innovation, and blaze new pathways to improve patient care."

For more details about the POC, download a copy of the Q2 Solutions and HSBlox coauthored whitepaper Application of Blockchain in Clinical Research. Later this month, on June 27th, R3's Stephanie Perez, Associate Director for Strategic Partnerships, will host a webinar to discuss blockchain in clinical research. Participants will be Jian Wang, VP, Head of Digital Innovation at Q2 Solutions, Lynn Carroll, Chief of Strategy & Operations at HSBlox, and David Houlding, Principal Healthcare Lead at Microsoft Azure. To enroll for the Webinar, visit this link

About Q2 Solutions

Q2 Solutions is a leading clinical trial laboratory services organization with end-to-end laboratory services and secure, enterprise-wide biospecimen and consent management solutions. With a relentless focus on quality and innovation, Q2 Solutions uses its global experience and scientific expertise transform science and data into actionable medical insights that help customers improve human health. A joint venture of IQVIA and Quest Diagnostics, Q2 Solutions combines the best of each parent organization's clinical trials laboratory services capabilities to fulfill its mission of treating each sample as if a life depends on it.

About HSBlox

HSBlox is an Atlanta-based technology company dedicated to bringing innovation and transparent economics to the healthcare ecosystem. HSBlox draws from its extensive experience in healthcare, supply chain management, and fintech to deliver next-generation healthcare applications built on its SETU DLT platform. Visit www.hsblox.com

The HSBlox board includes Davidi Gilo (Chairman), serial entrepreneur who has created shareholder value in excess of many billions at among others, the following companies– INVeSHARE, DSP Group, DSP Communications, Ceva, Nogatech, Audio Code, Stentor and Zen Research, and Rahul Sharma (CEO), serial entrepreneur and technologist with successful track record at following companies – Bloxshare, INVeSHARE, Manhattan Associates, Peachtree Software and Tata Steel. The advisory board of HSBlox includes Carl King, former SVP executive of Aetna and current CEO of ValueHealth Holdings, Todd McDonald, visionary co-founder of R3 and Dr. Amol Bapat who is a respected cardiologist in Atlanta.

About R3

R3 is an enterprise blockchain software firm working with a broad ecosystem of more than 300 participants across multiple industries from both the private and public sectors to develop on Corda, its open-source blockchain platform, and Corda Enterprise, a commercial version of Corda for enterprise usage.

R3's global team of over 200 professionals in 13 countries is supported by over 2,000 technology, financial, and legal experts drawn from its global member base.

The Corda platform is already being used in industries from financial services to healthcare, shipping, insurance and more. It records, manages and executes institutions' financial agreements in perfect synchrony with their peers, creating a world of frictionless commerce. Visit www.r3.com

IQVIA

HSBlox

R3

SOURCE HSBlox

