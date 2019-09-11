Q1 FY20 GAAP EPS Up 11% To $0.63 And Non-GAAP EPS Up 14% To $0.81

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2020 Q1 results. Total Revenues were $9.2 billion, slightly higher in USD and up 2% in constant currency compared to Q1 last year. Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.8 billion, while Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were $812 million.

GAAP Operating Income was up 4% to $2.9 billion and GAAP Operating Margin was 31%. Non-GAAP Operating Income was up 2% to $3.8 billion and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 42%. GAAP Net Income was $2.1 billion and non-GAAP Net Income was $2.8 billion. GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 11% to $0.63 while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 14% to $0.81.

Short-term deferred revenues were $10.1 billion. Operating Cash Flow was $13.8 billion during the trailing twelve months.

"Non-GAAP earnings per share grew 14% in USD and 16% in constant currency," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "As our low margin hardware businesses continue to get smaller, while our higher margin cloud business continues to get bigger, we expect Oracle's operating margins, earnings per share and free cash flow all to grow. We're off to a good start in FY20, and we expect this to be our 3rd consecutive year of double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth."

"Our cloud ERP businesses, including both Fusion ERP and NetSuite ERP, grew 33% in Q1," said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. "We now have over 6,500 Fusion ERP customers and over 18,000 NetSuite ERP customers. This continued strong growth has solidified our number one market leader position in cloud ERP worldwide, and our number one position in the overall applications business in North America."

"Autonomy is the defining attribute of a Generation 2 Cloud," said Oracle CTO, Larry Ellison. "Next week at our OpenWorld conference, we will announce more Autonomous Cloud Services to complement the Oracle Autonomous Database. The Autonomous Database is the most successful new product in Oracle's history. We added more than 500 new Autonomous Database cloud customers in Q1, and we expect to more than double that in Q2."

The Board of Directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $15 billion. The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2019, with a payment date of October 24, 2019.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding the growth of our operating margins, earnings per share and free cash flow, and the number of Autonomous Database cloud customers, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect our current expectations and our actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations: (1) Our success depends upon our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services. (2) Our cloud strategy, including our Oracle Software as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service offerings, may adversely affect our revenues and profitability. (3) We might experience significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our cloud, license and hardware offerings. (4) If the security measures for our products and services are compromised and as a result, our customers' data or our IT systems are accessed improperly, made unavailable, or improperly modified, our products and services may be perceived as vulnerable, our brand and reputation could be damaged, the IT services we provide to our customers could be disrupted, and customers may stop using our products and services, all of which could reduce our revenue and earnings, increase our expenses and expose us to legal claims and regulatory actions. (5) Our business practices with respect to data could give rise to operational interruption, liabilities or reputational harm as a result of governmental regulation, legal requirements or industry standards relating to consumer privacy and data protection. (6) Economic, political and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (7) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results. (8) Acquisitions present many risks and we may not achieve the financial and strategic goals that were contemplated at the time of a transaction. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on Oracle's Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information set forth in this press release is current as of September 11, 2019. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.



ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended August 31, % Increase % Increase (Decrease)











% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2019 Revenues 2018 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 6,805 74% $ 6,609 72% 3% 4%



Cloud license and on-premise license 812 9% 867 9% (6%) (6%)



Hardware 815 9% 904 10% (10%) (9%)



Services 786 8% 813 9% (3%) (2%)



Total revenues 9,218 100% 9,193 100% 0% 2%

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 982 11% 913 10% 7% 9%



Hardware 272 3% 326 4% (17%) (15%)



Services 703 8% 714 8% (2%) 0%



Sales and marketing 2,018 22% 2,039 22% (1%) 0%



Research and development 1,557 17% 1,564 17% 0% 0%



General and administrative 292 3% 321 3% (9%) (8%)



Amortization of intangible assets 414 4% 434 5% (5%) (5%)



Acquisition related and other 25 0% 14 0% 78% 79%



Restructuring 78 1% 90 1% (13%) (10%)



Total operating expenses 6,341 69% 6,415 70% (1%) 0%

OPERATING INCOME 2,877 31% 2,778 30% 4% 6%



Interest expense (494) (5%) (529) (5%) (7%) (7%)



Non-operating income, net 99 1% 291 3% (66%) (66%)

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,482 27% 2,540 28% (2%) 0%



Provision for income taxes 345 4% 275 3% 25% 25%

NET INCOME $ 2,137 23% $ 2,265 25% (6%) (3%)



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 0.64

$ 0.58









Diluted $ 0.63

$ 0.57







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 3,317

3,904









Diluted 3,410

3,999

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended August 31, 2019 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our revenues by 2 percentage points, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 2 percentage points.

















































































ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)







Three Months Ended August 31,

% Increase (Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease) in

Constant Currency (2)





2019





2019



2018





2018

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 9,218

$ 2

$ 9,220



$ 9,193

$ 8

$ 9,201

0% 0% 2% 1%



Cloud services and license support

6,805

2

6,807



6,609

8

6,617

3% 3% 4% 4%











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 6,341

$ (963)

$ 5,378



$ 6,415

$ (974)

$ 5,441

(1%) (1%) 0% 0%



Stock-based compensation (3)

446

(446)

-



436

(436)

-

2% * 2% *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

414

(414)

-



434

(434)

-

(5%) * (5%) *



Acquisition related and other

25

(25)

-



14

(14)

-

78% * 79% *



Restructuring

78

(78)

-



90

(90)

-

(13%) * (10%) *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 2,877

$ 965

$ 3,842



$ 2,778

$ 982

$ 3,760

4% 2% 6% 4%

OPERATING MARGIN %

31%





42%



30%





41%

100 bp. 81 bp. 118 bp. 88 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ 345

$ 339

$ 684



$ 275

$ 398

$ 673

25% 2% 25% 3%

NET INCOME

$ 2,137

$ 626

$ 2,763



$ 2,265

$ 584

$ 2,849

(6%) (3%) (3%) (2%)

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.63





$ 0.81



$ 0.57





$ 0.71

11% 14% 13% 16%

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

3,410

-

3,410



3,999

-

3,999

(15%) (15%) (15%) (15%)





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended

















August 31, 2019



August 31, 2018

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 31

$ (31)

$ -



$ 24

$ (24)

$ -













Hardware

3

(3)

-



3

(3)

-













Services

14

(14)

-



13

(13)

-













Sales and marketing

88

(88)

-



94

(94)

-













Research and development

271

(271)

-



257

(257)

-













General and administrative

39

(39)

-



45

(45)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 446

$ (446)

$ -



$ 436

$ (436)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of August 31, 2019 was as follows:



Remainder of fiscal 2020

$ 1,167



































Fiscal 2021

1,338



































Fiscal 2022

1,090



































Fiscal 2023

667



































Fiscal 2024

440



































Fiscal 2025

124



































Thereafter

35



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 4,861











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 13.9% and 10.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 19.8% and 19.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was primarily due to adjustments in our estimates for the one-time effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (refer to Appendix A for additional information), the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.

* Not meaningful



















































ORACLE CORPORATION













Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions)



















August 31, May 31,





2019 2019 ASSETS







Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,083

$ 20,514



Marketable securities 4,621

17,313



Trade receivables, net 3,820

5,134



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,860

3,425





Total Current Assets 42,384

46,386

Non-Current Assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net 6,264

6,252



Intangible assets, net 4,861

5,279



Goodwill, net 43,733

43,779



Deferred tax assets 2,654

2,696



Other non-current assets 6,333

4,317





Total Non-Current Assets 63,845

62,323

TOTAL ASSETS $ 106,229

$ 108,709

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:









Notes payable, current $ 3,748

$ 4,494



Accounts payable 486

580



Accrued compensation and related benefits 1,261

1,628



Deferred revenues 10,089

8,374



Other current liabilities 3,291

3,554





Total Current Liabilities 18,875

18,630

Non-Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current 50,692

51,673



Income taxes payable 13,501

13,295



Other non-current liabilities 4,142

2,748





Total Non-Current Liabilities 68,335

67,716

Equity 19,019

22,363

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 106,229

$ 108,709











































ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in millions)





Three Months Ended August 31,



2019 2018 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net income $ 2,137

$ 2,265

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation 336

286

Amortization of intangible assets 414

434

Deferred income taxes (14)

(112)

Stock-based compensation 446

436

Other, net 60

52

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Decrease in trade receivables, net 1,313

1,390

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 481

309

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities (813)

(561)

(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable (121)

10

Increase in deferred revenues 1,761

2,213

Net cash provided by operating activities 6,000

6,722

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (216)

(739)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities and other investments 879

4,704

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 12,111

-

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2)

(50)

Capital expenditures (386)

(383)

Net cash provided by investing activities 12,386

3,532

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Payments for repurchases of common stock (5,005)

(9,967)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock 316

291

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards (514)

(379)

Payments of dividends to stockholders (795)

(742)

Repayments of borrowings (1,750)

(2,500)

Other, net (54)

(36)

Net cash used for financing activities (7,802)

(13,333)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (15)

(86)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,569

(3,165)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,514

21,620

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 31,083

$ 18,455







































































ORACLE CORPORATION Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) ($ in millions)

























Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4





















GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 15,542 $ 15,238 $ 14,789 $ 14,551 $ 13,829





























Capital Expenditures (1,646) (1,468) (1,625) (1,660) (1,663)





























Free Cash Flow $ 13,896 $ 13,770 $ 13,164 $ 12,891 $ 12,166





























% Growth over prior year 10% 10% (1%) (6%) (12%)



















































GAAP Net Income $ 3,708 $ 3,827 $ 10,619 $ 11,083 $ 10,955





























Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 375% 360% 124% 116% 111%



















































(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.





























