Q1 FY20 GAAP EPS Up 11% To $0.63 And Non-GAAP EPS Up 14% To $0.81

Operating Income Up 4% in USD and 6% in Constant Currency

Sep 11, 2019, 16:07 ET

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2020 Q1 results. Total Revenues were $9.2 billion, slightly higher in USD and up 2% in constant currency compared to Q1 last year. Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.8 billion, while Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were $812 million.

GAAP Operating Income was up 4% to $2.9 billion and GAAP Operating Margin was 31%. Non-GAAP Operating Income was up 2% to $3.8 billion and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 42%. GAAP Net Income was $2.1 billion and non-GAAP Net Income was $2.8 billion. GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 11% to $0.63 while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 14% to $0.81.

Short-term deferred revenues were $10.1 billion. Operating Cash Flow was $13.8 billion during the trailing twelve months.

"Non-GAAP earnings per share grew 14% in USD and 16% in constant currency," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "As our low margin hardware businesses continue to get smaller, while our higher margin cloud business continues to get bigger, we expect Oracle's operating margins, earnings per share and free cash flow all to grow. We're off to a good start in FY20, and we expect this to be our 3rd consecutive year of double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth."

"Our cloud ERP businesses, including both Fusion ERP and NetSuite ERP, grew 33% in Q1," said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. "We now have over 6,500 Fusion ERP customers and over 18,000 NetSuite ERP customers. This continued strong growth has solidified our number one market leader position in cloud ERP worldwide, and our number one position in the overall applications business in North America."

"Autonomy is the defining attribute of a Generation 2 Cloud," said Oracle CTO, Larry Ellison. "Next week at our OpenWorld conference, we will announce more Autonomous Cloud Services to complement the Oracle Autonomous Database. The Autonomous Database is the most successful new product in Oracle's history. We added more than 500 new Autonomous Database cloud customers in Q1, and we expect to more than double that in Q2."

The Board of Directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $15 billion.  The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2019, with a payment date of October 24, 2019.

Q1 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 2:30 p.m. Pacific. You may listen to the call by dialing (816) 287-5563, Passcode: 425392. To access the live webcast, please visit the Oracle Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. In addition, Oracle's Q1 results and fiscal 2020 financial tables are available on the Oracle Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will also be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, Passcode: 9874829.

About Oracle
The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), visit us at www.oracle.com or contact Investor Relations at investor_us@oracle.com or (650) 506-4073.

Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding the growth of our operating margins, earnings per share and free cash flow, and the number of Autonomous Database cloud customers, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect our current expectations and our actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations: (1) Our success depends upon our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services. (2) Our cloud strategy, including our Oracle Software as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service offerings, may adversely affect our revenues and profitability. (3) We might experience significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our cloud, license and hardware offerings. (4) If the security measures for our products and services are compromised and as a result, our customers' data or our IT systems are accessed improperly, made unavailable, or improperly modified, our products and services may be perceived as vulnerable, our brand and reputation could be damaged, the IT services we provide to our customers could be disrupted, and customers may stop using our products and services, all of which could reduce our revenue and earnings, increase our expenses and expose us to legal claims and regulatory actions. (5) Our business practices with respect to data could give rise to operational interruption, liabilities or reputational harm as a result of governmental regulation, legal requirements or industry standards relating to consumer privacy and data protection. (6) Economic, political and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (7) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results. (8) Acquisitions present many risks and we may not achieve the financial and strategic goals that were contemplated at the time of a transaction. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on Oracle's Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information set forth in this press release is current as of September 11, 2019. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.


ORACLE  CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended August 31,

 

% Increase

% Increase

(Decrease)





% of 

% of 

(Decrease)

in Constant


2019

Revenues

2018

Revenues

in US $

Currency (1)

REVENUES







Cloud services and license support 

$ 6,805

74%

$ 6,609

72%

3%

4%

Cloud license and on-premise license

812

9%

867

9%

(6%)

(6%)

Hardware

815

9%

904

10%

(10%)

(9%)

Services

786

8%

813

9%

(3%)

(2%)

      Total revenues

9,218

100%

9,193

100%

0%

2%

OPERATING EXPENSES







Cloud services and license support 

982

11%

913

10%

7%

9%

Hardware

272

3%

326

4%

(17%)

(15%)

Services

703

8%

714

8%

(2%)

0%

Sales and marketing

2,018

22%

2,039

22%

(1%)

0%

Research and development 

1,557

17%

1,564

17%

0%

0%

General and administrative

292

3%

321

3%

(9%)

(8%)

Amortization of intangible assets

414

4%

434

5%

(5%)

(5%)

Acquisition related and other

25

0%

14

0%

78%

79%

Restructuring

78

1%

90

1%

(13%)

(10%)

      Total operating expenses 

6,341

69%

6,415

70%

(1%)

0%

OPERATING INCOME 

2,877

31%

2,778

30%

4%

6%

Interest expense

(494)

(5%)

(529)

(5%)

(7%)

(7%)

Non-operating income, net

99

1%

291

3%

(66%)

(66%)

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

2,482

27%

2,540

28%

(2%)

0%

Provision for income taxes

345

4%

275

3%

25%

25%

NET INCOME 

$ 2,137

23%

$ 2,265

25%

(6%)

(3%)









EARNINGS PER SHARE:







Basic

$    0.64

$    0.58




Diluted

$    0.63

$    0.57



WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:







Basic

3,317

3,904




Diluted

3,410

3,999
















































(1)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended August 31, 2019 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our revenues by 2 percentage points, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 2 percentage points.







































ORACLE  CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) 

($ in millions, except per share data)




Three Months Ended August 31,

% Increase (Decrease)
in US $

% Increase (Decrease) in
Constant Currency (2) 



2019


2019

2018


2018

GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP






















TOTAL REVENUES

$  9,218

$       2

$      9,220

$  9,193

$       8

$      9,201

0%

0%

2%

1%

Cloud services and license support

6,805

2

6,807

6,609

8

6,617

3%

3%

4%

4%





















TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$  6,341

$  (963)

$      5,378

$  6,415

$  (974)

$      5,441

(1%)

(1%)

0%

0%

Stock-based compensation (3)

446

(446)

-

436

(436)

-

2%

*

2%

*

Amortization of intangible assets (4)

414

(414)

-

434

(434)

-

(5%)

*

(5%)

*

Acquisition related and other

25

(25)

-

14

(14)

-

78%

*

79%

*

     Restructuring

78

(78)

-

90

(90)

-

(13%)

*

(10%)

*

OPERATING INCOME

$  2,877

$   965

$      3,842

$  2,778

$   982

$      3,760

4%

2%

6%

4%

OPERATING MARGIN %

31%


42%

30%


41%

100 bp.

81 bp.

118 bp.

88 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$     345

$   339

$         684

$     275

$   398

$         673

25%

2%

25%

3%

NET INCOME 

$  2,137

$   626

$      2,763

$  2,265

$   584

$      2,849

(6%)

(3%)

(3%)

(2%)

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$    0.63


$        0.81

$    0.57


$        0.71

11%

14%

13%

16%

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING 

3,410

-

3,410

3,999

-

3,999

(15%)

(15%)

(15%)

(15%)










































(1)

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 





















(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. 





















(3)

Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:




























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended








August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018








GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP






Cloud services and license support

$       31

$    (31)

$            -

$       24

$    (24)

$            -






Hardware

3

(3)

-

3

(3)

-






Services

14

(14)

-

13

(13)

-






Sales and marketing

88

(88)

-

94

(94)

-






Research and development

271

(271)

-

257

(257)

-






General and administrative

39

(39)

-

45

(45)

-






Total stock-based compensation

$     446

$  (446)

$            -

$     436

$  (436)

$            -


























(4)

Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of August 31, 2019 was as follows:

     Remainder of fiscal 2020

$  1,167

















Fiscal 2021

1,338

















Fiscal 2022

1,090

















Fiscal 2023

667

















Fiscal 2024

440

















Fiscal 2025

124

















Thereafter

35

















        Total intangible assets, net

$  4,861





































(5)

Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 13.9% and 10.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 19.8% and 19.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was primarily due to adjustments in our estimates for the one-time effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (refer to Appendix A for additional information), the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.

*

Not meaningful
























ORACLE  CORPORATION







Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in millions)










August 31,

May 31,



2019

2019

ASSETS



Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$   31,083

$   20,514

Marketable securities

4,621

17,313

Trade receivables, net

3,820

5,134

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,860

3,425


Total Current Assets

42,384

46,386

Non-Current Assets:




   Property, plant and equipment, net

6,264

6,252

   Intangible assets, net

4,861

5,279

   Goodwill, net

43,733

43,779

   Deferred tax assets

2,654

2,696

   Other non-current assets

6,333

4,317


Total Non-Current Assets

63,845

62,323

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 106,229

$ 108,709

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current Liabilities:




Notes payable, current 

$      3,748

$      4,494

Accounts payable

486

580

Accrued compensation and related benefits

1,261

1,628

Deferred revenues

10,089

8,374

Other current liabilities

3,291

3,554


Total Current Liabilities

18,875

18,630

Non-Current Liabilities:




Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current

50,692

51,673

Income taxes payable

13,501

13,295

Other non-current liabilities

4,142

2,748


Total Non-Current Liabilities

68,335

67,716

Equity

19,019

22,363

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 106,229

$ 108,709




















     ORACLE  CORPORATION 

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

($ in millions)



Three Months Ended August 31,


2019

2018

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:



Net income 

$   2,137

$   2,265

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation

336

286

Amortization of intangible assets

414

434

Deferred income taxes

(14)

(112)

Stock-based compensation

446

436

Other, net

60

52

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:



Decrease in trade receivables, net

1,313

1,390

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

481

309

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities

(813)

(561)

(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable

(121)

10

Increase in deferred revenues

1,761

2,213

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,000

6,722

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:



Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

(216)

(739)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities and other investments

879

4,704

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 

12,111

-

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2)

(50)

Capital expenditures

(386)

(383)

Net cash provided by investing activities

12,386

3,532

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:



Payments for repurchases of common stock

(5,005)

(9,967)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock

316

291

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards

(514)

(379)

Payments of dividends to stockholders

(795)

(742)

Repayments of borrowings

(1,750)

(2,500)

Other, net

(54)

(36)

Net cash used for financing activities

(7,802)

(13,333)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(15)

(86)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

10,569

(3,165)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

20,514

21,620

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 31,083

$ 18,455


































 ORACLE  CORPORATION 

 Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS 

 FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) 

 ($ in millions) 













 Fiscal 2019 

 Fiscal 2020 


 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 

 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 











GAAP Operating Cash Flow

$ 15,542

$ 15,238

$ 14,789

$ 14,551

$ 13,829














Capital Expenditures

(1,646)

(1,468)

(1,625)

(1,660)

(1,663)














Free Cash Flow

$ 13,896

$ 13,770

$ 13,164

$ 12,891

$ 12,166














% Growth over prior year

10%

10%

(1%)

(6%)

(12%)

























GAAP Net Income

$   3,708

$   3,827

$ 10,619

$ 11,083

$ 10,955














Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income

375%

360%

124%

116%

111%

























(1)

To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.






























 ORACLE  CORPORATION 

 Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS 

 SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1) 

 ($ in millions) 


 

 Q1 

 

 Q2 

 Fiscal 2019 

 Q3 

 

 Q4 

 

 TOTAL 

 

 Q1 

 

 Q2 

 Fiscal 2020 

 Q3 

 

 Q4 

 

 TOTAL 

REVENUES BY OFFERINGS












 Cloud services and license support 

$ 6,609

$ 6,637

$          6,662

$    6,799

$ 26,707

$ 6,805


$ 6,805

 Cloud license and on-premise license 

867

1,217

1,251

2,520

5,855

812


812

 Hardware 

904

891

915

994

3,704

815


815

 Services  

813

817

786

823

3,240

786


786

















 Total revenues 

$ 9,193

$ 9,562

$          9,614

$ 11,136

$ 39,506

$ 9,218


$ 9,218
















AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES 












 Cloud services and license support 

3%

3%

1%

0%

2%

3%


3%

 Cloud license and on-premise license 

(3%)

(9%)

(4%)

12%

1%

(6%)


(6%)

 Hardware  

(4%)

(5%)

(8%)

(11%)

(7%)

(10%)


(10%)

 Services  

(5%)

(5%)

(1%)

(7%)

(5%)

(3%)


(3%)

















 Total revenues 

1%

0%

(1%)

1%

0%

0%


0%
















CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)












 Cloud services and license support  

4%

5%

4%

3%

4%

4%


4%

 Cloud license and on-premise license 

0%

(6%)

0%

15%

4%

(6%)


(6%)

 Hardware  

(3%)

(3%)

(4%)

(8%)

(5%)

(9%)


(9%)

 Services  

(4%)

(2%)

3%

(4%)

(2%)

(2%)


(2%)