Q1 FY20 GAAP EPS Up 11% To $0.63 And Non-GAAP EPS Up 14% To $0.81
Operating Income Up 4% in USD and 6% in Constant Currency
Sep 11, 2019, 16:07 ET
REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2020 Q1 results. Total Revenues were $9.2 billion, slightly higher in USD and up 2% in constant currency compared to Q1 last year. Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.8 billion, while Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were $812 million.
GAAP Operating Income was up 4% to $2.9 billion and GAAP Operating Margin was 31%. Non-GAAP Operating Income was up 2% to $3.8 billion and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 42%. GAAP Net Income was $2.1 billion and non-GAAP Net Income was $2.8 billion. GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 11% to $0.63 while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 14% to $0.81.
Short-term deferred revenues were $10.1 billion. Operating Cash Flow was $13.8 billion during the trailing twelve months.
"Non-GAAP earnings per share grew 14% in USD and 16% in constant currency," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "As our low margin hardware businesses continue to get smaller, while our higher margin cloud business continues to get bigger, we expect Oracle's operating margins, earnings per share and free cash flow all to grow. We're off to a good start in FY20, and we expect this to be our 3rd consecutive year of double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth."
"Our cloud ERP businesses, including both Fusion ERP and NetSuite ERP, grew 33% in Q1," said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. "We now have over 6,500 Fusion ERP customers and over 18,000 NetSuite ERP customers. This continued strong growth has solidified our number one market leader position in cloud ERP worldwide, and our number one position in the overall applications business in North America."
"Autonomy is the defining attribute of a Generation 2 Cloud," said Oracle CTO, Larry Ellison. "Next week at our OpenWorld conference, we will announce more Autonomous Cloud Services to complement the Oracle Autonomous Database. The Autonomous Database is the most successful new product in Oracle's history. We added more than 500 new Autonomous Database cloud customers in Q1, and we expect to more than double that in Q2."
The Board of Directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $15 billion. The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2019, with a payment date of October 24, 2019.
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended August 31,
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
% of
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
2019
Revenues
2018
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud services and license support
$ 6,805
74%
$ 6,609
72%
3%
4%
Cloud license and on-premise license
812
9%
867
9%
(6%)
(6%)
Hardware
815
9%
904
10%
(10%)
(9%)
Services
786
8%
813
9%
(3%)
(2%)
Total revenues
9,218
100%
9,193
100%
0%
2%
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud services and license support
982
11%
913
10%
7%
9%
Hardware
272
3%
326
4%
(17%)
(15%)
Services
703
8%
714
8%
(2%)
0%
Sales and marketing
2,018
22%
2,039
22%
(1%)
0%
Research and development
1,557
17%
1,564
17%
0%
0%
General and administrative
292
3%
321
3%
(9%)
(8%)
Amortization of intangible assets
414
4%
434
5%
(5%)
(5%)
Acquisition related and other
25
0%
14
0%
78%
79%
Restructuring
78
1%
90
1%
(13%)
(10%)
Total operating expenses
6,341
69%
6,415
70%
(1%)
0%
OPERATING INCOME
2,877
31%
2,778
30%
4%
6%
Interest expense
(494)
(5%)
(529)
(5%)
(7%)
(7%)
Non-operating income, net
99
1%
291
3%
(66%)
(66%)
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
2,482
27%
2,540
28%
(2%)
0%
Provision for income taxes
345
4%
275
3%
25%
25%
NET INCOME
$ 2,137
23%
$ 2,265
25%
(6%)
(3%)
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$ 0.64
$ 0.58
Diluted
$ 0.63
$ 0.57
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
3,317
3,904
Diluted
3,410
3,999
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended August 31, 2019 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our revenues by 2 percentage points, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 2 percentage points.
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended August 31,
% Increase (Decrease)
% Increase (Decrease) in
2019
2019
2018
2018
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 9,218
$ 2
$ 9,220
$ 9,193
$ 8
$ 9,201
0%
0%
2%
1%
Cloud services and license support
6,805
2
6,807
6,609
8
6,617
3%
3%
4%
4%
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 6,341
$ (963)
$ 5,378
$ 6,415
$ (974)
$ 5,441
(1%)
(1%)
0%
0%
Stock-based compensation (3)
446
(446)
-
436
(436)
-
2%
*
2%
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
414
(414)
-
434
(434)
-
(5%)
*
(5%)
*
Acquisition related and other
25
(25)
-
14
(14)
-
78%
*
79%
*
Restructuring
78
(78)
-
90
(90)
-
(13%)
*
(10%)
*
OPERATING INCOME
$ 2,877
$ 965
$ 3,842
$ 2,778
$ 982
$ 3,760
4%
2%
6%
4%
OPERATING MARGIN %
31%
42%
30%
41%
100 bp.
81 bp.
118 bp.
88 bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ 345
$ 339
$ 684
$ 275
$ 398
$ 673
25%
2%
25%
3%
NET INCOME
$ 2,137
$ 626
$ 2,763
$ 2,265
$ 584
$ 2,849
(6%)
(3%)
(3%)
(2%)
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.63
$ 0.81
$ 0.57
$ 0.71
11%
14%
13%
16%
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
3,410
-
3,410
3,999
-
3,999
(15%)
(15%)
(15%)
(15%)
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
August 31, 2019
August 31, 2018
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud services and license support
$ 31
$ (31)
$ -
$ 24
$ (24)
$ -
Hardware
3
(3)
-
3
(3)
-
Services
14
(14)
-
13
(13)
-
Sales and marketing
88
(88)
-
94
(94)
-
Research and development
271
(271)
-
257
(257)
-
General and administrative
39
(39)
-
45
(45)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 446
$ (446)
$ -
$ 436
$ (436)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of August 31, 2019 was as follows:
Remainder of fiscal 2020
$ 1,167
Fiscal 2021
1,338
Fiscal 2022
1,090
Fiscal 2023
667
Fiscal 2024
440
Fiscal 2025
124
Thereafter
35
Total intangible assets, net
$ 4,861
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 13.9% and 10.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 19.8% and 19.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was primarily due to adjustments in our estimates for the one-time effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (refer to Appendix A for additional information), the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in millions)
August 31,
May 31,
2019
2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 31,083
$ 20,514
Marketable securities
4,621
17,313
Trade receivables, net
3,820
5,134
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,860
3,425
Total Current Assets
42,384
46,386
Non-Current Assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,264
6,252
Intangible assets, net
4,861
5,279
Goodwill, net
43,733
43,779
Deferred tax assets
2,654
2,696
Other non-current assets
6,333
4,317
Total Non-Current Assets
63,845
62,323
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 106,229
$ 108,709
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable, current
$ 3,748
$ 4,494
Accounts payable
486
580
Accrued compensation and related benefits
1,261
1,628
Deferred revenues
10,089
8,374
Other current liabilities
3,291
3,554
Total Current Liabilities
18,875
18,630
Non-Current Liabilities:
Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current
50,692
51,673
Income taxes payable
13,501
13,295
Other non-current liabilities
4,142
2,748
Total Non-Current Liabilities
68,335
67,716
Equity
19,019
22,363
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$ 106,229
$ 108,709
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended August 31,
2019
2018
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 2,137
$ 2,265
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
336
286
Amortization of intangible assets
414
434
Deferred income taxes
(14)
(112)
Stock-based compensation
446
436
Other, net
60
52
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Decrease in trade receivables, net
1,313
1,390
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
481
309
Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities
(813)
(561)
(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable
(121)
10
Increase in deferred revenues
1,761
2,213
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,000
6,722
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(216)
(739)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities and other investments
879
4,704
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
12,111
-
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(2)
(50)
Capital expenditures
(386)
(383)
Net cash provided by investing activities
12,386
3,532
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Payments for repurchases of common stock
(5,005)
(9,967)
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
316
291
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards
(514)
(379)
Payments of dividends to stockholders
(795)
(742)
Repayments of borrowings
(1,750)
(2,500)
Other, net
(54)
(36)
Net cash used for financing activities
(7,802)
(13,333)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(15)
(86)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,569
(3,165)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
20,514
21,620
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 31,083
$ 18,455
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal 2020
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
GAAP Operating Cash Flow
|
$ 15,542
|
$ 15,238
|
$ 14,789
|
$ 14,551
|
$ 13,829
|
Capital Expenditures
|
(1,646)
|
(1,468)
|
(1,625)
|
(1,660)
|
(1,663)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$ 13,896
|
$ 13,770
|
$ 13,164
|
$ 12,891
|
$ 12,166
|
% Growth over prior year
|
10%
|
10%
|
(1%)
|
(6%)
|
(12%)
|
GAAP Net Income
|
$ 3,708
|
$ 3,827
|
$ 10,619
|
$ 11,083
|
$ 10,955
|
Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income
|
375%
|
360%
|
124%
|
116%
|
111%
|
(1)
|
To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.
|
ORACLE CORPORATION
|
Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)
|
($ in millions)
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Fiscal 2019
Q3
|
Q4
|
TOTAL
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Fiscal 2020
Q3
|
Q4
|
TOTAL
|
REVENUES BY OFFERINGS
|
Cloud services and license support
|
$ 6,609
|
$ 6,637
|
$ 6,662
|
$ 6,799
|
$ 26,707
|
$ 6,805
|
$ 6,805
|
Cloud license and on-premise license
|
867
|
1,217
|
1,251
|
2,520
|
5,855
|
812
|
812
|
Hardware
|
904
|
891
|
915
|
994
|
3,704
|
815
|
815
|
Services
|
813
|
817
|
786
|
823
|
3,240
|
786
|
786
|
Total revenues
|
$ 9,193
|
$ 9,562
|
$ 9,614
|
$ 11,136
|
$ 39,506
|
$ 9,218
|
$ 9,218
|
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
|
Cloud services and license support
|
3%
|
3%
|
1%
|
0%
|
2%
|
3%
|
3%
|
Cloud license and on-premise license
|
(3%)
|
(9%)
|
(4%)
|
12%
|
1%
|
(6%)
|
(6%)
|
Hardware
|
(4%)
|
(5%)
|
(8%)
|
(11%)
|
(7%)
|
(10%)
|
(10%)
|
Services
|
(5%)
|
(5%)
|
(1%)
|
(7%)
|
(5%)
|
(3%)
|
(3%)
|
Total revenues
|
1%
|
0%
|
(1%)
|
1%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)
|
Cloud services and license support
|
4%
|
5%
|
4%
|
3%
|
4%
|
4%
|
4%
|
Cloud license and on-premise license
|
0%
|
(6%)
|
0%
|
15%
|
4%
|
(6%)
|
(6%)
|
Hardware
|
(3%)
|
(3%)
|
(4%)
|
(8%)
|
(5%)
|
(9%)
|
(9%)
|
Services
|
(4%)
|
(2%)
|
3%
|
(4%)
|
(2%)
|
(2%)
|
(2%)