Q2 2023 Metaverse Development Trends and Applications Report: Focus on Entertainment, City, Retail, Education, Office, and Industrial Sectors

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Jun, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development Trends and Application Analysis of the Metaverse" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report provides an overview of the development of the metaverse trends from technology, economy, society, and market perspectives and examines the metaverse applications in entertainment, city, retail, education, office, and industrial sectors.

Application experience is the last mile of the metaverse. Currently, most of prototype applications are yet mature and have been developed separately as standalone ones. They need to be linked and integrated in the future to form a persistent metaverse, while generating vast market opportunities.

List of Topics

  • Development timelines of metaverse, three Ns (New Story, New Scenario, New Imagination), and three layers
  • Development of metaverse trends, touching on challenges and challenges from the perspective of technology, economy, society and market
  • Development of metaverse applications associated with emerging technologies like 3D/XR, Blockchain, Digital Twins, and 5G in the entertainment, city, retail, education, office, and industry sectors and includes some case studies, latest trends, key players, and some of key achievements

Key Topics Covered:

  • Development of Metaverse Trends
  • Analysis of Metaverse Applications
  • Conclusion

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 3M
  • Activision
  • Adidas
  • Ansys
  • Au
  • Balenciaga
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Banner
  • Casio
  • Com2uS Studios
  • D&G
  • Epic Games
  • Forever 21
  • G&G
  • GAP
  • Gather
  • General Electric
  • Gucci
  • Horizon Worlds
  • IBM
  • ICLR
  • IDEO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8pcel

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Latin America Cement Industry Report 2023: Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import Export, End Markets 2018-2027

Latin America Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2023: Emerging Business and Investment Opportunities to 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.