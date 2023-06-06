Q2 2023 Metaverse Development Trends and Applications Report: Focus on Entertainment, City, Retail, Education, Office, and Industrial Sectors

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development Trends and Application Analysis of the Metaverse" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the development of the metaverse trends from technology, economy, society, and market perspectives and examines the metaverse applications in entertainment, city, retail, education, office, and industrial sectors.



Application experience is the last mile of the metaverse. Currently, most of prototype applications are yet mature and have been developed separately as standalone ones. They need to be linked and integrated in the future to form a persistent metaverse, while generating vast market opportunities.

List of Topics

Development timelines of metaverse, three Ns (New Story, New Scenario, New Imagination), and three layers

Development of metaverse trends, touching on challenges and challenges from the perspective of technology, economy, society and market

Development of metaverse applications associated with emerging technologies like 3D/XR, Blockchain, Digital Twins, and 5G in the entertainment, city, retail, education, office, and industry sectors and includes some case studies, latest trends, key players, and some of key achievements

Key Topics Covered:

Development of Metaverse Trends

Analysis of Metaverse Applications

Conclusion

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M

Activision

Adidas

Ansys

Au

Balenciaga

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Banner

Casio

Com2uS Studios

D&G

Epic Games

Forever 21

G&G

GAP

Gather

General Electric

Gucci

Horizon Worlds

IBM

ICLR

IDEO

