Q2 Commercial Gaming Revenue Smashes All-time Record, Hits $13.6B

"These first half results are truly remarkable. It is even more impressive when you consider commercial gaming revenue was at its lowest point ever just a year ago," said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. "This is a testament to our resilience and commitment to providing customers safe environments and world-class entertainment experiences."

At the state level, 22 out of 25 commercial casino states saw quarterly gaming revenue increases in Q2 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2019. The majority (19 of 25) of commercial casino states outperformed their first half of 2019.

While growth in sports betting and iGaming buoyed the gaming industry over the last year, record brick-and-mortar casino revenue—up nearly 10 percent from its previous high in Q3 2019 to $11.8 billion—is now strengthening the industry's record-setting recovery. This is a result of easing capacity and amenity restrictions, coupled with continued consumer demand. While three-quarters of commercial casinos began Q2 capped at 50 percent capacity or less, nearly every commercial casino had returned to full capacity by the end of June.

Sports betting revenue declined 8 percent from the previous quarter to $889 million due to a quieter sports calendar. Despite this, the first half of 2021 has already generated more sports betting revenue ($1.8 billion) than all of 2020 ($1.5 billion).

iGaming revenue also had a strong second quarter, achieving a new quarterly revenue record of $901 million, up 15 percent from the first quarter of 2021.

"The past 18 months have proven that this industry can persevere through hard times while remaining dedicated to our customers and communities," said Miller. "COVID-19 is not yet in the rearview mirror, but I'm confident the record first half of 2021 has laid a strong foundation for the industry's full recovery."

30 states and the District of Columbia featured operational commercial gaming markets in Q2 2021, including casino gaming, sports betting, and iGaming.

COVID-related restrictions on casino capacity and amenities vary on a state and local level. AGA's COVID-19 casino tracker provides casino capacity restrictions on a state-by-state basis.

AGA's Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker provides state-by-state and cumulative insight into the U.S. commercial gaming industry's financial performance based on state revenue reports. This issue highlights second quarter results, ending June 30, 2021 .

