Q2B23 Tokyo Conference Returns to Foster Quantum Computing Community in Asia

QC Ware and Qunasys are returning the Q2B conference series to Tokyo for the second time, to connect the international and Asian quantum computing ecosystems and to bring together quantum industry experts across industries such as finance, sustainability, automotive and more.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware today announced that Q2B , the conference series dedicated to advancing the practical application of quantum technologies, is set to return to Tokyo for its second consecutive year. The event, co-hosted by QunaSys, will take place on July 19-20, 2023, at the prestigious Grand Hyatt in Tokyo.

Q2B Tokyo serves as a vital platform for researchers, industry leaders, government representatives, and quantum computing vendors to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the growing quantum technologies (computing and sensing & timing) community in Asia. This year's conference aims to further stimulate innovation and progress, fueling the growth of quantum computing across the region.

Featuring an impressive lineup of esteemed speakers and thought-provoking panel discussions, Q2B Tokyo will shed light on the latest advancements, trends, and applications within the quantum technologies landscape. The event's Diamond Sponsors, Quantinuum and Keysight Technologies, are an example of the industry-leading companies involved in making the event a success. Participants can expect immersive sessions covering quantum algorithms, hardware, software, sensing & timing, and applications across industries like automotive, sustainability, materials, and finance. Notable speakers include:

Kohei Itoh – President, Keio University

– President, Alan Turley – Minister-Counselor for Commercial Affairs, US Embassy, Tokyo

– Minister-Counselor for Commercial Affairs, US Embassy, Takanari Saguchi – Lead Expert, Bridgestone Corporation

– Lead Expert, Bridgestone Corporation Hidetoshi Katori - Professor, Tokyo University

- Professor, Eitoku Watanabe - Partner and Associate Director, BCG

- Partner and Associate Director, BCG Rod Van Meter - Professor, Keio University

Additionally, the conference will feature several panels and sessions from real-world practitioners and experts across industries, including:

Automotive: AISIN Corp., Bridgestone Corp., Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc., Deloitte Tohmatsu.

AISIN Corp., Bridgestone Corp., Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc., Deloitte Tohmatsu. Sustainability & Smart Cities: Toyota Tsusho, Sumitomo Corp., ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Chodai Corp.

Toyota Tsusho, Sumitomo Corp., ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Chodai Corp. Finance: Mizuho Research & Technologies, Ltd., HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited, Keio University .

Mizuho Research & Technologies, Ltd., HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited, . Materials: JSR Corp., Panasonic Holdings, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., ENEOS Corp., McKinsey & Company, Inc. Japan .

This year will also feature a government and analyst track highlighting the work being done at the state level to support the quantum community as well as providing overviews of quantum's progress as a whole. Institutions speaking in this track include national institutions and industrial consortiums from Japan, Korea, UK, and the US.

"We are delighted to bring Q2B Tokyo back to this dynamic city that showcases technological prowess and innovation," said Matt Johnson, CEO of QC Ware. "Q2B Tokyo plays a vital role in fostering a robust quantum technologies community in Asia, providing a unique space for experts to share knowledge, inspire collaboration, and unlock the true potential of quantum technologies."

As a co-host for the event, QunaSys, a pioneer in quantum computing, brings its invaluable expertise and visionary approach to the conference. The collaborative efforts between QC Ware and QunaSys aim to empower attendees with a deeper understanding of quantum computing's transformative capabilities and create a network of quantum enthusiasts poised to revolutionize various industries.

"We are honored to co-host Q2B Tokyo alongside QC Ware," said Tennin Yan, CEO of QunaSys. "This event represents our collective commitment to driving quantum innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Q2B Tokyo serves as a meeting ground for bright minds, fostering collaboration and charting the course towards a quantum-powered future."

Additional sponsors for the event include: AWS, Classiq, Fujitsu, Hitachi, IonQ, Jij, NEC, Pasqal, Q-CTRL, Q-STAR, QSRH, Quantum Machines, QuEra, Riverlane, Strangeworks, and Toshiba. Numerous other prominent companies and vendors from the quantum industry will also be actively participating in the event.

The event will offer abundant networking opportunities, fostering valuable partnerships and facilitating the exchange of knowledge among attendees. With Tokyo's vibrant atmosphere and cutting-edge advancements in technology, Q2B Tokyo offers a valuable experience for participants seeking to immerse themselves in the transformative world of quantum technologies.

For more information and to register for Q2B Tokyo, please visit the official conference website at https://q2b.jp .

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum and classical computing software and services company focused on delivering enterprise value through cutting edge computational technology. With specialization in machine learning and chemistry simulation applications, QC Ware develops for both near-term quantum and state-of-the-art classical computing hardware. QC Ware's team is composed of some of the industry's foremost experts in quantum and classical computing. QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and supports its European customers through its subsidiary in Paris and customers in Asia through its business development office in Tokyo, Japan. QC Ware also organizes Q2B , a global series of conferences for industry, practitioner, and academic quantum computing communities.

Media Contact:

Joe Stamper

Director of Marketing, QC Ware

[email protected]com

SOURCE QC Ware Corp.