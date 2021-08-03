Q32 Bio Announces Appointment of Kathy LaPorte to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q32 Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics to restore immune homeostasis, today announced the appointment of Kathy LaPorte to its Board of Directors. Ms. LaPorte, who brings over 30 years of experience in executive leadership and venture investing within the biotech industry, will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Kathy, a deeply experienced industry leader, to our Board of Directors," said Mike Broxson, Chief Executive Officer of Q32 Bio. "Her diverse experience within the biotech industry will be invaluable as we continue efforts to advance our pipeline of novel therapies aimed at re-balancing immunity in severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases of high unmet need."

"I am delighted to join the Board at this exciting time in the Company's evolution," said Ms. LaPorte. "With a promising pipeline of therapies designed to target powerful regulators of the adaptive and innate immune systems, Q32 Bio is well positioned to execute on its mission to help patients take back control of their lives."

Ms. LaPorte previously served as Chief Business Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Nodality Inc. She was a Founding Partner of New Leaf Venture Partners, which was a spin-out from the Sprout Group, where she served as a General Partner. Ms. LaPorte was also a Co-Founder of Health Tech Capital. She has extensive Board experience at numerous public and private companies, and currently serves on the Boards of Elysium Therapeutics, Precipio Diagnostics, D2G Oncology, and Bolt Biotherapeutics. Ms. LaPorte received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics targeting powerful regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Q32 Bio's lead programs, focused on the IL-7 / TSLP receptor pathways and complement system, address immune dysregulation to help patients take back control of their lives.

The first-in-human trial for the company's most advanced program, ADX-914, a fully human anti-IL-7Ra antibody, is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability and demonstrate proof-of-mechanism in healthy volunteers. The IL-7 and TSLP pathways have been genetically and biologically validated to drive several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases.

Q32 Bio's lead program for innate immunity, ADX-097, is based on a pioneering approach enabling tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system without long-term systemic blockade – a key differentiator versus current complement therapeutics.

For more information, please visit www.Q32bio.com .

