Q32 Bio Appoints Adam Cutler as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q32 Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics to restore immune homeostasis, today announced the appointment of Adam Cutler as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cutler will be responsible for all aspects of Q32's financial strategy and operations.

"We warmly welcome Adam to the Q32 Bio team as our Chief Financial Officer," said Mike Broxson, Chief Executive Officer of Q32 Bio. "Adam is a deeply experienced leader with more than two decades of financial and corporate expertise across the biotech industry. He will be instrumental as we continue to advance our pipeline of biologic therapeutics that will re-balance immunity in severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases."

"I'm very pleased to be joining Q32 Bio at this exciting stage of its development," said Mr. Cutler. "The Company has made rapid progress advancing its pipeline of therapies designed to target powerful regulators of the adaptive and innate immune systems. I look forward to working alongside the talented executive team and other stakeholders as we strive to generate long term value and ultimately bring much needed therapies to patients in areas of high unmet need."

Mr. Cutler is a seasoned biotech executive with more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, business development, investment banking, equity research, investor relations and management consulting. Prior to joining Q32 Bio, Mr. Cutler served as Chief Financial Officer of Molecular Templates. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Arbutus Biopharma, where his responsibilities included investor relations, business development and corporate finance. He was also a Managing Director for The Trout Group and Trout Capital, where he executed financings and advised life science companies on investor relations, capital raising, and business development. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cutler was a biotechnology equity research analyst at Credit Suisse, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities and Bank of America Securities. He also worked in healthcare consulting at The Frankel Group and Ernst & Young LLP. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for InMed Pharmaceuticals and previously served on the Board of Directors for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Mr. Cutler received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Brandeis University.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics targeting powerful regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Q32 Bio's lead programs, focused on the IL-7 / TSLP receptor pathways and complement system, address immune dysregulation to help patients take back control of their lives.

The first-in-human trial for the company's most advanced program, ADX-914, a fully human anti-IL-7Ra antibody, is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability and demonstrate proof-of-mechanism in healthy volunteers. The IL-7 and TSLP pathways have been genetically and biologically validated to drive several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases.

Q32 Bio's lead program for innate immunity, ADX-097, is based on a pioneering approach enabling tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system without long-term systemic blockade – a key differentiator versus current complement therapeutics.

