Q32 Bio Joins Russell 3000® Index

WALTHAM, Mass., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Q32 Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: QTTB) ("Q32 Bio"), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing biologic therapeutics to restore immune homeostasis, today announced that the company is joining the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution, effective upon the U.S. market opening today, July 1, 2024.

"We are pleased to be included in the Russell 3000® Index as we approach our anticipated milestones, progress our pipeline for severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and continue to expand our shareholder base," said Lee Kalowski, President and Chief Financial Officer of Q32 Bio.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. The annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, 2024, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics targeting potent regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Q32 Bio's lead programs, focused on the IL-7 / TSLP receptor pathways and complement system, address immune dysregulation to help patients take back control of their lives.

Q32 Bio's program for adaptive immunity, bempikibart (ADX-914), is a fully human anti-IL-7Rα antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It is being evaluated in two Phase 2 trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The IL-7 and TSLP pathways have been genetically and biologically implicated in driving several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases. Q32 Bio's program for innate immunity, ADX-097, is based on a novel platform enabling tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system without long-term systemic blockade – a key differentiator versus current complement therapeutics. Q32 Bio has completed a first-in-human, Phase 1 ascending dose clinical study of ADX-097 in healthy volunteers.

For more information, visit www.Q32Bio.com.

Availability of Other Information About Q32 Bio

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website www.Q32Bio.com, including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, relating to our business, operations and financial condition, including but not limited to current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results and related timing, including statements regarding expectations regarding anticipated milestones, among others.

Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; data generated from our preclinical and clinical studies may not meet our expectations; our product candidates may not provided the intended therapeutic benefits; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; the ability to integrate our business with our merger partner successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies; the possibility that other anticipated benefits of the merger will not be realized, including without limitation, anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings and other financial results, and growth and expansion of our operations, and the anticipated tax treatment of the merger; our ability to retain, attract and hire key personnel; potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with employees, suppliers or other parties resulting from the completion of the merger; potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships that could affect our financial performance; the need for additional funding, which may not be available; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; the inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties, including for the manufacture of materials for our research programs, preclinical and clinical studies; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; securities class action litigation; the impact of global pandemics and general economic conditions on our business and operations, including the our preclinical studies and clinical trials; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; significant costs incurred as a result of operating as a public company; and such other factors as are set forth in Q32 Bio's periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2024 and any subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors: Brendan Burns

Media: Sarah Sutton

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

[email protected]

SOURCE Q32 Bio