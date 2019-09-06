Q4 2018 Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar Automotive Market Report: Regulations, Growth Indicators, and Forecasts - Myanmar and Cambodia Registered Positive Total Industry Volumes While Laos Fell Behind

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar Automotive Market Regulations, Growth Indicators, and Forecasts, Q4 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth insight is part of an ongoing quarterly tracker that monitors the trends and the developments in the automotive markets in Asia-Pacific's emerging markets of Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.



The trends and developments in these countries are of particular interest to stakeholders in the automotive market as they are the developing markets in the region. During Q4 2018, the Myanmar and Cambodia automotive markets registered a positive total industry volume (TIV) while Laos fell behind. Myanmar's aggressive promotion of the tourism sector by relaxing tourist visa requirements for several countries has contributed to the increased demand for commercial vehicles in the country.

Cambodia has developed a plan to curb the import of used vehicles which has led to an improvement in the demand for new vehicles in the country. However, in Laos, slow economic growth, especially in the agriculture sector, caused by floods and high inflation due to rising fuel costs, has emerged as the key factor leading to a decrease in new vehicles sales. This insight offers an analysis of the trends in the various segments and sub-segments in these countries, with a focus on Q4 2018.

Research Scope

Assessment of market regulations, growth indicators, and forecasts for Q4 2018 for Cambodia , Myanmar , and Laos .

, , and . Assessment of Cambodia's automotive market including total industry volume, segment volume share, passenger cars' sub-segment volume share, passenger cars' market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, commercial vehicles' market share by brand, market participant activities, and new model launches for October, November, and December (Q4) 2018.

automotive market including total industry volume, segment volume share, passenger cars' sub-segment volume share, passenger cars' market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, commercial vehicles' market share by brand, market participant activities, and new model launches for October, November, and December (Q4) 2018. Assessment of the Laos automotive market including total industry volume, segment volume share, passenger cars' sub-segment volume share, passenger cars' market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, commercial vehicles' market share by brand, market participant activities, and new model launches for October, November, and December (Q4) 2018.

automotive market including total industry volume, segment volume share, passenger cars' sub-segment volume share, passenger cars' market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, commercial vehicles' market share by brand, market participant activities, and new model launches for October, November, and December (Q4) 2018. Assessment of the Myanmar automotive market including total industry volume, segment volume share, passenger cars' sub-segment volume share, passenger cars' market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, commercial vehicles' market share by brand, market participant activities, and new model launches for October, November, and December (Q4) 2018 .

automotive market including total industry volume, segment volume share, passenger cars' sub-segment volume share, passenger cars' market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, commercial vehicles' market share by brand, market participant activities, and new model launches for October, November, and December (Q4) 2018 . Presentation of the findings and conclusions for the above 3 markets for October, November, and December (Q4) 2018.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Research Methodology

Research Data Collection and Analysis Methodology

Myanmar

TIV

Segment Volume Share

PCs' Sub-segment Volume Share

PCs' Market Share by Brand

CVs' Sub-segment Volume Share

CVs' Market Share by Brand

Market Participant Activities

New Model Launches

Key Regulatory Developments - October 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - November 2018 and December 2018

Cambodia

Laos

Conclusions and Key Takeaways



