QA Cafe Joins RDK Community to Aid Open Source Solutions

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Cafe, a leading provider of IP test solutions and capture analysis tools for broadband access, home networks, consumer electronics, and service providers, today announced that it has joined the RDK community. Its CDRouter test solution for broadband and Wi-Fi routers and gateways will aid the project with repeatable, automated testing of the RDK-B reference code implementations.

"We're excited to be a part of the RDK project," said Timothy Winters, Chief Technology Officer at QA Cafe. "Open-source software, combined with testing of vendor implementations, creates a community for successful interoperable technologies. Helping the RDK team and developers of RDK-B based solutions through automated testing is core to our mission of helping the industry build better networks for subscribers overall."

QA Cafe's CDRouter is a comprehensive and powerful test automation solution focused on feature, security, and performance testing for broadband and enterprise edge gateways, Wi-Fi and mesh systems, and other CPE. As the industry standard for testing complex networking devices, it is used by hundreds of networking companies worldwide, from chipsets to OEMs to service providers.

"QA Cafe is well-recognized for providing high-quality test and analysis software for networks, and we're delighted to have them join the RDK Community," said Jason Briggs, Executive Director of RDK. "We look forward to their continued efforts to help video and broadband service providers throughout the RDK Community benefit from their services and expertise."

RDK is an open source software platform that standardizes core functions used in video, broadband, and IoT connected devices. By standardizing these functions, service providers can develop and deploy applications and services, independent of hardware platforms. RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results.

The RDK community comprises more than 430 companies including CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. Globally, the number of RDK devices deployed is now more than 60 million, and dozens of service providers across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia are in various stages of evaluation, testing, trials, or deployment. RDK software is available at no cost to RDK licensees, and RDK community member companies can contribute software changes and enhancements back to the community. Additional information about RDK is available at www.rdkcentral.com.

About QA Cafe

QA Cafe is a dynamic software company and leading provider of IP testing solutions and packet capture analysis tools for broadband access, home networks, consumer electronics, and enterprise IT. Its flagship products include CDRouter, providing comprehensive and fully-automated testing for broadband gateways, Wi-Fi access points and mesh systems, consumer VoIP gateways, set-top-boxes, and smart home hubs enabling the Internet of Things. QA Cafe's CloudShark transforms network and security analysis workflows by providing a secure environment to organize, collaborate and analyze packet captures.

You can find QA Cafe on the web at www.qacafe.com .

Press inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or by phone at +1-603-319-6192.

SOURCE QA Cafe LLC

Related Links

https://www.qacafe.com

