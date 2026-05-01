Qaelon Medical Extends Leak Detection Beyond the OR with Surgical Intelligence Leader FluidAI Medical

STRASBOURG, France and KITCHENER, ON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qaelon Medical announced a strategic collaboration with leading surgical recovery company FluidAI Medical, to develop a continuous surgical data ecosystem. The collaboration, which spans the surgical journey from the operating room through recovery, specifically targets anastomotic leaks, one of the most serious and costly complications in gastrointestinal surgery. Together, and for the first time, the companies are building a unified framework linking what happens during the procedure to how patients heal in the days that follow.

Anastomotic leaks (AL) are often recognized after the onset of clinical decline, when intervention becomes more complex and outcomes are worse. Despite advances in surgical technique, incidence rates remain stubbornly high, up to 30% in some populations, and the consequences, both human and economic, are severe:

Higher Mortality: In rectal anastomosis, AL morbidity can reach 35% with mortality rates up to 16.4%.

In rectal anastomosis, AL morbidity can reach 35% with mortality rates up to 16.4%. Extended Recovery: Patients face hospital stays 2.4 to 5.3 times longer than uncomplicated cases.

Patients face hospital stays than uncomplicated cases. Financial Burden: Treatment costs can exceed $72,000 per patient, nearly triple the cost of a standard recovery.

Addressing this gap requires visibility across the entire surgical journey, not just individual phases of care. Qaelon, developing a first-of-its-kind intraoperative leak detection platform, is joining forces with FluidAI Medical's established post-operative monitoring and intelligence ecosystem to work toward exactly that. This collaboration represents a key step in expanding Qaelon's vision, where device data from across the surgical journey contributes to a unified understanding of outcomes.

In the operating room, Qaelon Medical is digitizing surgical leak detection, establishing an objective physiologic signal at the moment of anastomotic creation and verification – a phase of care that has historically relied on subjective assessment. Qaelon's platform is designed to capture real-time data on closure integrity, creating a new foundation for intraoperative decision-making, with automated documentation seamlessly integrated into the electronic health record (EHR).

FluidAI Medical's Recovery Intelligence and Surgical Excellence (RISE) Program is a commercially available global suite of solutions that transforms postoperative care. At its center is Origin™, an FDA-cleared device providing continuous bedside monitoring of surgical drainage. This real-time biochemical data feeds into Stream Care™, an AI platform that identifies high-risk complications like anastomotic leaks, enabling earlier and more precise intervention. By unifying data from devices, EHRs, and partners, RISE operationalizes Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols at scale, equipping care teams with automated documentation and actionable insights across the entire surgical journey.

"As surgery becomes increasingly data-enabled, the future will be defined by ecosystems built on objective physiologic data," said Liam Burns, CEO of Qaelon Medical. "Qaelon is building an open, multimodal data platform that transforms intraoperative signals into actionable intelligence for real-time decision-making. Through our collaboration with FluidAI, we expect to accelerate clinical evidence generation and more precisely quantify outcomes and economic value - moving from data capture to true surgical intelligence."

"Today, surgeons still rely on subjective methods to assess anastomotic integrity, with no reliable way to confirm closure in real time," said Dr. Eran Shlomovitz, Chief Medical Officer of Qaelon Medical. "By creating a quantitative physiologic signal in the operating room and extending that into post-operative monitoring, we can begin to close one of the most critical gaps in surgical care."

"The next frontier in surgical care is connecting data across the full perioperative journey, not just capturing it in isolated moments," said Youssef Helwa, CEO of FluidAI Medical. "Our platform is built to incorporate high-value novel data from multiple sources. Qaelon is doing pioneering work in intraoperative leak detection and connecting that signal to what we observe during recovery could give clinicians a level of context that simply hasn't existed before. We look forward to building that capability together as they generate clinical evidence."

Over time, the companies plan to collaborate with clinicians, research institutions, and industry partners to develop AI-driven analytics that generate new insights into complication risk, healing patterns, and surgical quality. Organizations interested in research initiatives, data collaborations, or technology partnerships are encouraged to contact either company.

About Qaelon Medical

Qaelon Medical is a surgical technology company developing next-generation systems designed to digitize surgical leak detection and improve intraoperative transparency in minimally invasive and endoluminal surgery. The company's platform combines advanced constant flow insufflation with real-time detection of surgical leaks, enabling objective physiologic assessment of closure integrity during procedures and creating new data streams that support surgical decision-making and outcomes.

About FluidAI Medical

FluidAI Medical is a leading medical technology company dedicated to advancing data-driven care, using real-time information to transform the surgical care continuum for better patient outcomes. FluidAI Medical specializes in building monitoring and digital platforms that turn previously untapped data into actionable insights for clinicians and hospitals, enabling earlier intervention, more precise decision-making, and improved patient and operational outcomes.

FluidAI Medical's Recovery Intelligence and Surgical Excellence (RISE) portfolio includes Origin™, an FDA-cleared device that captures continuous biochemical signals directly from surgical drainage fluid; Stream Care™, an AI-driven surgical expert suite that identifies patients at risk of complications; Stream Inara™, a patient education and engagement platform; and Stream CMx™, a clinical documentation and generation tool.

Disclaimer

Qaelon Medical products are currently under development and have not been cleared by the FDA or approved for commercial sale in the United States or Europe.

In the United States, FluidAI Medical's Origin™ device is FDA-cleared (K243965). The regulatory status and commercial availability of Origin™, Stream Care™, Stream Inara™, and Stream CMx™ vary by jurisdiction and are subject to applicable local regulatory authorizations.

This release describes a collaborative development program between FluidAI Medical and Qaelon Medical. The integrated intraoperative-to-postoperative system referenced herein has not been evaluated or cleared as a combined system by any regulatory body. Statements regarding future analytics capabilities, predictive performance, or expanded clinical applications reflect ongoing research and development.

Nothing in this release should be construed as an offer to sell, or a representation of regulatory clearance for, any product in any jurisdiction where such clearance has not been obtained.

CONTACT: Yee-Ying Douchamps, [email protected]

SOURCE Qaelon Medical