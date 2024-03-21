'Qalby Etmaan' in its seventh season: Viewers are partners in giving and empowerment

DUBAI, UAE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With six successful seasons of bringing happiness and transforming lives, "Ghaith" has launched the seventh season of the "Qalby Etmaan" program with the theme of 'Empowerment'. This season will delve into multiple initiatives with the objective of empowering people to create sustainable and fulfilling life for themselves. The program is allowing and encouraging all its followers and viewers to participate in the journey through the Ghaith Platform – a newly launched humanitarian platform that aims to help people and uplift communities worldwide.

“Ghaith” has launched the seventh season of the "Qalby Etmaan" program with the theme of ‘Empowerment’. This season will delve into multiple initiatives with the objective of empowering people to create sustainable and fulfilling life for themselves. The program is allowing and encouraging all its followers and viewers to participate in the journey through the Ghaith Platform - a newly launched humanitarian platform that aims to help people and uplift communities worldwide.

The Ghaith platform has introduced a new feature – Donate by Sharing. This feature encourages people to use social media to support the program's initiatives. By sharing links to Ghaith's projects on their social media pages, participants can track the reach and impact of their shares through their personal account on the platform. They earn points for every donation that results from their shares, which can then be used to support projects on the platform. This provides an avenue for those who cannot make direct donations to still make a meaningful impact by sharing information about these initiatives.

The Ghaith platform offers everyone the chance to be part of humanitarian work, make a real change, and leave a positive impact on people's lives. The platform is dedicated to bringing people together to fight poverty worldwide, using the latest technology and media to help humanity.

The seventh season of "Qalby Etmaan" airs daily during the blessed month of Ramadan on YouTube on the channel @Qalbyetmaan.

For more information on the initiatives and projects, and ways to donate, please log on to the Ghaith platform website: https://bit.ly/49JVIEx.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368697/GHAITH_PLATFORM.mp4

SOURCE Entourage Marketing and Events