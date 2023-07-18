Qapita and hrtech Join Forces to Empower Middle East Organizations with Cutting-Edge ESOP and Equity Management Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qapita, a new-age ESOP and equity management solutions provider, and hrtech, a prominent HR Technology Analyst firm, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing ESOP management in the Middle East market. By combining their expertise and resources, Qapita and hrtech are set to stamp their presence in the Middle East market and provide organizations with an innovative suite of tools and services for effective ESOP management.

Qapita offers comprehensive solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to streamline their equity and ESOP management processes, enhance transparency, and provide a seamless employee experience. By simplifying the complex landscape of equity management, Qapita enables companies to focus on strategic growth while ensuring compliance and efficiency.

hrtech, a Singapore-headquartered HR Technology Analyst firm, has now expanded its presence to Dubai. By partnering with hrtech, Qapita aims to extend its geographic reach and deliver its cutting-edge ESOP management solutions to the Middle East market.

hrtech brings its extensive consultation experience and marketplace expertise to address the unique needs of modern-day organizations. With a strong focus on providing innovative tools for efficient HR management, hrtech is well-positioned to address the specific challenges faced by Middle Eastern organizations when it comes to managing ESOPs and equity matters. Through this partnership, hrtech will leverage Qapita's technology to deliver seamless integration of equity management capabilities into its existing marketplace of HR solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with hrtech and expand our presence in the Middle East market," said Ravi Ravulparthi, Co-founder & CEO of Qapita, "With their deep understanding of HR technology and local market dynamics, hrtech is the ideal partner to help us deliver our innovative solutions to organizations in this region. We are confident that our partnership will enable Middle Eastern companies to navigate the complexities of ESOPs and equity management more efficiently and effectively."

Qapita is Series-A funded and backed by marquee institutional and angel investors, including Cercano Management, East Ventures, Citibank, Mass Mutual Ventures, and Endiya Partners. It currently serves 1,800+ Clients over 20+ Countries managing 165,000+ Employee Owners. Their rich clientele includes some huge brands making their way to the top, including the world's 5th largest wearable brand along with India's No.1 Earwear brand - Boat. Qapita leveraged its ESOP management platform features to provide boAt with a Holistic Equity Management system with real-time support.

Sriram Iyer, Founder & CEO, hrtech, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Qapita's expertise in ESOP management perfectly complements our vision of providing cutting-edge HR solutions to companies. By integrating their advanced platform into our marketplace, we will provide Middle Eastern organizations with a holistic solution for ESOP management. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering innovative HR solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses in the region."

About Qapita

Qapita is a SaaS startup with offices in India & Singapore and a market leader in equity management solutions for startups and growth companies. Qapita's vision is to transform how equity is managed and traded in the private capital markets in this region. Qapita's software solution seeks to automate the equity management process for startups including workflows around CapTables, ESOPs, Due-diligence, and transactions. Qapita's marketplace solution facilitates liquidity to ESOP holders and shareholders via structured liquidity programs and secondary transactions. Qapita aims to automate all processes for equity matters in private markets via its digital platform. For more details: https://www.qapita.com/.

About hrtech

hrtech is a Singapore-headquartered HRTech Analyst firm, dedicated to facilitating Workplace and Workforce Transformations that drive robust Business and HR outcomes for enterprises across Asia and the Middle East. hrtech's unwavering vision has been to create a TECH-DRIVEN and DATA-CENTRIC HR ECOSYSTEM, enabling successful Workplace and Talent Transformations that fuel organizational growth and empower HR teams to become Strategic Business Partners. To guide HR teams through this transformational journey, hrtech operates through four distinct verticals: Academy, Advisory & Consulting, Marketplace Solutions, and Talent On-Demand. For more details: https://www.hrtech.sg

