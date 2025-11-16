Qatar Airways taps RTX's Collins Aerospace to optimize 787 fleet health and maintenance

Ascentia analytics collects and curates data, improving aircraft operations and performance

DUBAI, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been selected by Qatar Airways to provide its Ascentia™ analytics solution to its fleet of 52 Boeing 787 aircraft. Announced at the Dubai Air Show, Ascentia services will transform how Qatar Airways manages fleet maintenance by improving reliability, reducing costs and providing smoother travel experiences for passengers.

Ascentia leverages aircraft sensor data, analyzing the real-time flow of information against historic fleet records and advanced statistical models to monitor system condition and generate predictive insights into component health and performance. Airlines can utilize these data elements to help reduce unscheduled maintenance events, limit aircraft downtime and improve on-time performance.

"What sets the Collins Ascentia solution apart is our role as the system OEM, enabling us to deliver precise, real-time recommendations that minimize flight disruptions and enhance the reliability of air travel," said Nicole White, vice president and general manager of Connected Aviation at Collins Aerospace. "Airlines worldwide rely on Collins components to power their Boeing 787 fleets. With Ascentia analytics supporting nearly 40% of the 787s in operation today, we provide unique insights, seamless system integration, and robust technical support, empowering airlines to effortlessly monitor, analyze, and act on critical operational data to drive efficiency and performance."

The predictive and prognostic capabilities of the Ascentia system allow airlines to schedule aircraft downtime, refine resource allocation, and improve spare parts provisioning, reducing costs and boosting operational efficiency.

