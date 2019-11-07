QBE's Kris Hill and Eric Sanders Earn Top Industry Recognition as Executives to Watch

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is pleased to announce that two of the most influential magazines in the insurance industry, Business Insurance and Risk & Insurance, have honored two of QBE North America's top executives as executives to watch.

Kris Hill, President of Alternative Markets has been named by Business Insurance as one of its 2019 Women to Watch. Business Insurance started the program in 2006 to recognize women leaders doing outstanding work in risk management and commercial insurance. Business Insurance readers nominate candidates for Women to Watch, and a panel of Business Insurance editors selected the honorees based on those nominations.

Eric Sanders, Head of Claims, has been named by Risk & Insurance as one of its 2020 Executives to Watch. Every year since 2011, Risk & Insurance identifies insurance carrier executives who have been promoted or are taking on a substantial new area of responsibility. Risk & Insurance notes that these professionals are taking on challenges shared by many others, and how they address those challenges and achieve results bears watching.

"At the core of any successful organization are its people. With strong talent and culture almost anything is possible," said Todd Jones, Chief Executive Officer, QBE North America. "Both Kris and Eric exemplify the kind of leaders we are looking for here at QBE. They are accountable, customer-centered and focused on results. I would like to congratulate both Kris and Eric for these well-deserved honors."

