QBE's Premiums4Good Awarded for Global Sustainability Leadership

Premiums4Good is a unique initiative that sees QBE integrate social value with business value by connecting insurance customer premiums to growing demand for impact investments. Premiums4Good delivers attractive risk-adjusted returns and business value, while also seeking to deliver positive social and environmental impact. This program is a collaboration with customers and partners to invest in projects that drive a better future for people and the planet.

Gary Brader, QBE Group Chief Investment Officer, said the award recognises the importance that QBE has placed on operating sustainably across all its operations and the capacity for customers to do more with their insurance spend by connecting it with positive environmental and social value.

"Premiums4Good aligns with QBE's wider commitment to operating sustainably and addressing climate risk. Premiums4Good is invested in social projects globally, many supporting those impacted by COVID-19, and in renewable energy projects and other initiatives around the globe that are designed to address the physical and transition risks and opportunities of climate change."

"We are proud to reward and recognize QBE and the Premiums4Good programme for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

