Qblox Accelerates Utility-Scale Quantum Computing With NVIDIA

DELFT, Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qblox, the leading provider of quantum control stacks and NVIDIA, today announced it is leveraging NVIDIA NVQLink – an open architecture allowing the tight integration of NVIDIA GPUs with Qblox Q1 pulse processors. This integration aims to meet the stringent timing requirements for high-performance interaction between classical and quantum processors, a crucial step toward building scalable, utility-scale quantum computers.

NVIDIA NVQLink is an open and interoperable architecture integrated with the NVIDIA CUDA-Q software platform, designed to add real-time, scalable, accelerated computing to quantum processing. Scaling logical qubits and enabling robust quantum error correction (QEC) is a key remaining challenge in advancing from today's quantum technologies to useful applications.

Integrating the Qblox Q1 architecture with NVIDIA NVQLink establishes a low-latency and high-throughput connectivity between CPUs, GPUs and QPUs. This connectivity is essential for developers to unlock the computationally demanding control tasks needed for building logical qubits and running hybrid quantum-classical applications.

"We are proud to announce our NVIDIA NVQLink collaboration with NVIDIA, which mirrors our long-term commitment to realizing quantum computers with economic impact," said Niels Bultink, CEO of Qblox. "The Qblox Q1 processor architecture has been essential in building current state-of-the-art quantum high-performance computing (HPC) systems. Integrating these with NVQLink is a crucial next step toward utility-scale quantum computers with disruptive applications."

"NVIDIA NVQLink unites quantum processors and control systems with AI supercomputing powered by CUDA-Q, delivering a turnkey solution for integrating and scaling quantum hardware," said Tim Costa, General Manager for Quantum at NVIDIA. "With NVQLink, Qblox is building scalable quantum computing with high-performance interaction between classical and quantum processors."

Qblox has been a pioneer in deploying quantum systems within HPC centers, including the Barcelona Supercomputing Center. The new integration will enable intermediate-scale quantum applications and establish the foundational hardware and software stack required for the future of utility-scale quantum computing.

About Qblox

Qblox is accelerating the quantum revolution as the global leader in scalable quantum control. The company provides the essential control engine that empowers researchers and engineers to build high-performance, robust, and scalable systems. Trusted by industrial and academic leaders worldwide, Qblox sets the standard for quantum control and delivers the backbone for a new era of computing. Learn more at www.qblox.com

Media contact Qblox: Eva Flipse - Head of Marketing [email protected]

SOURCE Qblox