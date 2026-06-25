Qblox Collaborates with HPE to Advance Hybrid Classical-Quantum Computing

Qblox joins HPE's expanded high-performance computing ecosystem to enable scalable integration of quantum processors

BOSTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qblox, a leading provider of scalable quantum control electronics, today announced a collaboration with HPE to advance hybrid classical-quantum computing. Through this collaboration, Qblox control systems are a core enabler of HPE's effort to integrate quantum technologies with high-performance computing (HPC) and AI infrastructure at scale.

Quantum systems require scalable, deterministic control electronics to operate reliably in hybrid, classical-quantum computing environments. As these architectures move from isolated laboratory systems to integration with HPC and AI infrastructure, the quantum control layer becomes a critical interface connecting quantum processors to classical HPC systems. Qblox modular control hardware is designed to meet these demands across multiple qubit modalities, supporting the development of hybrid classical-quantum environments built for the next generation of scientific and industrial workloads.

"HPE brings unparalleled AI-native and high-performance computing infrastructure and a determined vision of the industry's future to our partnership," said Niels Bultink, CEO of Qblox. "Our commitment to building control layers that can connect quantum processors to supercomputing environments leads us to collaborations that help push the boundaries of what the industry can achieve."

Through the collaboration, Qblox will work with HPE to support the development of integrated testbeds for hybrid algorithm co-design, software interoperability, and system-level performance benchmarking. The work is designed to advance computational workflows that run across HPC systems and AI factory environments, paving the way for scalable quantum technologies for scientific and industrial applications.

"HPE is committed to advancing the convergence of supercomputing, AI, and quantum computing technologies to unlock new scientific discoveries and industrial innovation," said Masoud Mohseni, Director of HPE Quantum and Senior Distinguished Technologist at HPE Labs. "The collaboration with Qblox aims to merge classical HPC that provides a critical layer of scalable, high-precision control to quantum computing bridging processors. Hybrid classical-quantum architectures support interoperability and performance at scale, accelerating the path toward practical, real-world quantum applications."

As quantum computing moves from isolated lab setups to integration with HPC and AI systems, scalable quantum control is becoming essential to architecture. In collaboration with HPE, Qblox is enabling the development of hybrid classical-quantum computing environments tailored for future large-scale scientific and industrial applications.

About Qblox

Qblox is accelerating the quantum revolution as the global leader in scalable quantum control. The company provides the essential control engine that empowers researchers and engineers to build high-performance, robust, and scalable systems. Trusted by industrial and academic leaders worldwide, Qblox sets the standard for quantum control and delivers the backbone for a new era of computing.

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SOURCE Qblox