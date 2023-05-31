qBotica Achieves Platinum Level Partner Status with UiPath for Intelligent Automation Solutions

qBotica

Pioneering RPA As A Service Provider Is Recognized In UiPath's Highest Partnership Tier For Its Exceptional Delivery Of Intelligent Automation Solutions.

PHOENIX, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica, a top provider of intelligent automation solutions, is excited to announce its achievement of Platinum Level Partner status with UiPath, the leading provider of enterprise automation software. This recognition follows qBotica's successful partnership with UiPath, where they were previously recognized in the highest partnership tier as a Diamond Partner. Additionally, qBotica is acknowledged among the top tier partners as a UiPath Certified Professional Services firm and a UiPath Featured Business Partner.

As a Platinum Level Partner, qBotica will have exclusive access to resources and benefits from UiPath, such as dedicated support, training, and marketing opportunities. This new status will enable qBotica to expand its capabilities in providing intelligent automation solutions to clients across different industries.
Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO of qBotica, stated, "We are honored and excited to have achieved Platinum Level Partner status with UiPath. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering best-in-class intelligent automation solutions to our clients. We are proud of the work we have done with UiPath to transform our clients' businesses and improve their bottom line. We look forward to continued success as a Platinum Partner and to being able to serve our clients with only the very best technology solutions with UiPath."

Brent Combest, Vice President of Global Channel and Programs at UiPath, said, "qBotica has been an outstanding partner of UiPath for many years, and we are excited to see them reach the Platinum Level Partner status. Their expertise and dedication to delivering automation solutions have made a significant impact on their clients' businesses. We look forward to continuing our partnership and driving innovation in the industry."

qBotica leverages UiPath's automation solutions to help clients streamline their processes, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. Their services combine advanced technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). Working with a Platinum Partner like qBotica provides clients with the assurance that they are receiving the best possible automation solutions and services in the market.

Overall, qBotica's achievement of Platinum Level Partner status with UiPath solidifies its position as a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions. It is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering excellent automation services and its dedication to transforming clients' businesses.

qBotica is the leading provider of intelligent automation as a service and AI solutions empowering organizations to optimize their operations, improve customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With deep experience in UiPath Platform and a strong focus on innovation and customer success, qBotica delivers intelligent automation technologies, intelligent document processing, robotic process automation, and machine learning, across various industries worldwide and several clients such as Western Union, TPI Composites, and Polaris Transportation. For more information, please visit www.qbotica.com.

Dominic Bartola
(623) 253-5673
[email protected] 

