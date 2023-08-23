qBotica Earns Prestigious Ranking on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America for the Second Consecutive Year

Leading Automation as a Service and AI Company Ranks #503, Showcasing Remarkable Growth Trajectory

PHOENIX, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica, a trailblazing intelligent automation and Generative AI software company specializing in intelligent automation as a service and AI for several industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, supply chain, and customer experience, proudly announces its second consecutive placement on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. The company secured an impressive rank of #503 in the 2023 edition, an achievement that follows its remarkable ascent from #1519 in the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings. qBotica's outstanding growth trajectory and commitment to innovation have solidified its position as a key player in the industry.

qBotica Secures #503 Rank on Inc. 5000 List for 2nd Year Running, Showcasing Remarkable Growth and Innovation in Automation and AI Services.

The Inc. 5000 list, known for recognizing the most dynamic and inspiring businesses across various sectors, serves as a testament to qBotica's unwavering dedication, innovation, and operational excellence. Over the past year, qBotica has not only sustained its growth but has accelerated it, resulting in its impressive rank of #503. This achievement underscores the company's strong leadership, forward-thinking strategies, and steadfast commitment to its customers.

qBotica's ascent on the Inc. 5000 list is further complimented by its inclusion among the top 20 fastest-growing software companies in Arizona. As one of the most competitive tech hubs in the nation, this accomplishment highlights qBotica's ability to thrive within a dynamic and rapidly evolving environment.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO and Founder of qBotica. "This achievement is a reflection of the dedication and hard work put forth by our talented team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients. Our commitment to delivering innovative automation and AI solutions and exceptional service continues to drive our growth, and we are excited to build on this momentum in the years to come."

qBotica's recognition on the Inc. 5000 list serves as a testament to its unwavering commitment to driving innovation, providing exceptional value to its clients, and contributing to the growth and success of the industry. The company's future endeavors in automation, generative AI, and conversational AI are poised to further solidify its reputation as a dynamic force within the intelligent business process automation sector.

For more information about qBotica and its innovative solutions, please visit qbotica.com.

About qBotica

qBotica is the leading provider of intelligent automation as a service and AI solutions empowering organizations to optimize their operations, improve customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With deep experience in UiPath Platform as a UiPath Platinum Partner and a strong focus on innovation and customer success, qBotica delivers intelligent automation technologies, intelligent document processing, robotic process automation, and generative AI solutions, across various industries worldwide and several clients such as Western Union, TPI Composites, and Polaris Transportation. For more information, please visit www.qbotica.com.

Media Contact:

Dominic Bartola

[email protected]

(623) 252-6597

SOURCE qBotica