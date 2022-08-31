qBotica Makes its Debut on the Acclaimed Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica has continued to build its reputation as a global leader in the intelligent automation landscape by earning a place on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of rapidly growing American companies to watch. The Inc. 5000 distinction recognizes certain private companies using a complicated set of quantitative metrics. qBotica has proudly made its debut on the distinguished list. For 2022, qBotica is the 1519 ranked company on the list.

qBotica joins as the Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in America. qBotica is a leading and award winning provider of Automation as A Service solutions and services for small, medium, and Fortune 500 companies. qBotica's mission is to empower teams and companies to be more impactful with their work by reducing their heavy, manual, and repetitive back-office work.

Founded in 2017, qBotica is an innovative Intelligent 'Automation as a Service' provider, building highly adaptable automation ecosystems for our customers. The company has transformed the automation journeys of companies in the financial services, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, telecommunications, and high-tech industries. It has assisted world's leading organizations like Western Union, TPI Composites and Polaris Transport in processing documents and automating processes. The Managed Services Offerings from qBotica are based on a hybrid mix of their own proprietary technologies and the industry-leading Enterprise automation platform from UiPath. Additionally, qBotica is a UiPath Gold and Professional Service Certified partner.

"qBotica has harnessed the momentum of the region by collaborating with high-growth companies, delivering innovative technology to automate processes and improve outcomes," said Chris Camacho, President & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "This well-deserved recognition within the Inc. 5000 list is indicative of the hard work and dedication of the qBotica team these past five years and its ability to create innovative solutions for modern challenges."

The rankings come as qBotica continues its rapid growth that has included expanding into several industry verticals such as Manufacturing, Transportation, and Healthcare. Over the past five years, qBotica has expanded to two offices in the United States and India with over 100 employees.

Speaking on the achievement, Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO and Founder, said "At qBotica we are obsessively focused on delighting our customers and strengthening our vital position as the industry leader in the Automation as a Service sector. This period of rapid growth for us made this honor by Inc Magazine very special and will be cherished for a long time to come."

