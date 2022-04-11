qBotica recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Intelligent Document Processing Solutions

PHOENIX, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market is growing rapidly within Automation space and, "Gartner estimates that intelligent document processing as a market is projected to reach $4.8 billion in 2022."* Further, the report states, "Intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions extract data to support automation of high-volume, repetitive document processing tasks and for analysis and insight."*

Gartner mentions qBotica in the 2022 Market Guide for Intelligent Document Processing

qBotica has assisted world's leading organizations like Western Union, TPI Composites and Polaris Transport in processing documents and automating processes. Their other customers are in healthcare, telecommunications, and high-tech domains.

Speaking on their close partnership with qBotica, Thomas Mazzaferro, the Chief Data Officer of Western Union said "qBotica is a welcome addition to our strategic partners at Western Union. From what used to take several days, business processes can now be done in minutes with qBotica's IDP platform DoqumentAI. One of the key use cases is where Western Union uses qBotica's platform to intelligently create statements for Digital Bank customers integrating with data from Snowflake."

qBotica's Automation Platform, according to Dave Brajkovich, Chief Technology Officer of Polaris Transport, is a far superior product than some of the best industry platforms. "Their customer-centric approach, which combines best-in-class humans in the loop with a cloud-based delivery of a sophisticated machine learning platform, helped us scale delivery of pricing quotations at an astronomical speed with a potential to increase revenues for Polaris Transport while significantly reducing costs of operations. We are now able to deploy the staff onto other critical initiatives that were shelved for years, a true win-win for all."

Gartner notes in this report that "Data and analytics leaders looking to leverage AI-enabled IDP capabilities across business processes must: must decide between a point solution and a platform by articulating current requirements and also by considering future technological development and organizational growth (for example, support for written languages, unstructured data, domain-specific workflows and internal departmental use cases)."*

qBotica's DoqumentAI with a cloud-based open architecture provides enterprises with a futuristic platform that allows for organizational growth and technological advancement. qBotica's Intelligent Automation Ecosystems can rapidly support enterprise operations such as finance, accounting, customer service, procurement, inventory management and payment processing.

For more information about qBotica's solutions, please visit https://qbotica.com

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Intelligent Document Processing Solutions," Shubhangi Vashisth, Anthony Mullen, Stephen Emmott, Alejandra Lozada, 16 February 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Isha Vyas

(623) 252-6597

[email protected]

SOURCE qBotica